For Everyday Business Tasks, This $200 Refurbished MacBook Air Gets It Done

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Running a business requires constant decisions about where to spend and where to save. Technology is often one of the biggest spending categories, and one where it’s easy to overspend. But if your day-to-day work revolves around emails, documents, and managing projects, you may not need the latest machine. A refurbished MacBook Air can cover those essentials without the price tag of a brand-new device. Right now, you can get one on sale for $199.97 (reg. $999).

Apple’s MacBook Air has long been a go-to for professionals who value portability and reliability. While this 2017 model isn’t designed for heavy workloads, it’s still capable of handling everyday business tasks without hitting a snag.

It’s powered by a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of flash storage. That’s enough for standard workflows like email, spreadsheets, presentations, and browser-based tools. The 13.3-inch display (1440×900 resolution) offers a comfortable viewing experience, whether you’re working remotely or catching up on tasks between meetings. Built-in Wi-Fi support also makes it easy to stay connected wherever you are.

Battery life is another practical advantage. With up to 12 hours on a single charge, it’s built to get through a full workday without constantly searching for an outlet.

As for the refurbished aspect, this unit is listed as Grade “A/B,” meaning it may show light cosmetic wear such as minor scuffs or scratches. However, it has been tested and verified to function properly, offering a more affordable way to access a reliable device.

MacBooks today can easily run thousands of dollars. If you’re looking for a cost-conscious option that still gets the job done, this is a practical alternative.

Get a refurbished 2017 MacBook Air for $199.97 (reg. $999).

StackSocial prices subject to change.