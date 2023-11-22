Get an Ivacy VPN Lifetime Subscription for Just $39.99 You'll save more than $50 off with this Black Friday deal.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Don't let the holiday season sneak up on you. There are tons of deals out there that can benefit you, your business, or a person in your life who deserves a thoughtful gift. One of the most universally appealing is the liberating and digitized VPN solution. During a special Black Friday price drop that lasts through November 27 only, you can get this lifetime subscription to Ivacy VPN on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $97).

This subscription enables the user to protect up to five different devices with access to the VPN network. For all of them, it supports unlimited streaming, unlimited browsing time, and faster speeds when accessing the internet. Ivacy's strict no-logs policy keeps your online activity private and secure from the VPN team and the hackers and trackers beyond.

In addition to limitless bandwidth and advanced connection reliability, Ivacy says it brings the power with its P2P optimized servers, which allow users to torrent faster without compromise. It supports multiple logins, so you can protect your devices for a remarkably affordable rate. It also comes with advanced features like split tunneling, an Internet kill switch, and dedicated IPs to help prevent unauthorized access to remote servers.

Speed, reliability, and security make Ivacy a majorly appealing buy this holiday season. It's also remarkably well reviewed, with 4.4/5 star ratings on both the App Store and Google Play and 4.8/5 stars on Trustpilot.

Entrepreneurs surely know a lot of people who could use improved internet access. Gift this discounted subscription to one of them while this price drop is still available.

For Black Friday, this lifetime subscription to Ivacy VPN is on sale for the exclusive price of $39.99 (reg. $97) when you order through November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

