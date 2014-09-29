Hot New Social Network Ello Knocked Out By Cyber Attack... Already

Just when we were saying our first hello to Ello, it said goodbye. Here's why. And, yes, the buzzing ad-free social magnet is back up and running.

learn more about Kim Lachance Shandrow

By Kim Lachance Shandrow

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Just as Ello said hello, it briefly said goodbye.

The ad-free, blatantly anti-Facebook social platform that debuted barely more than a month ago fell victim to a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack. The knockout punch, which hit yesterday afternoon, caused an outage that lasted 45 minutes.

Related: Fast-Growing Ello a Facebook Killer? Not So Fast.

The site is up and running now, per its official status page.

The invite-only indie social network, still in beta mode, is rapidly growing in popularity. The recent spike in interest has been fueled in large part due to widespread animosity over Facebook's controversial new real names only policy, especially within the LGBT community.

Ello co-founder Paul Budnitz, a serial entrepreneur and artist, says some 31,000 requests to join the social platform pour in every hour, as reported late yesterday in USA Today. Invite codes for the fledgling service are so hot they're being auctioned off on eBay for up to $100 each.

Related: Facebook Rolls Out Site-Wide 'Privacy Checkup,' Revamps Default User Settings

Vermont-based venture capital firm FreshTracks Capital injected Ello with $435,000 in seed funding back in January, according to Ello's CrunchBase profile.

The alternative social network's manifesto voices what most of us are thinking anyway: mainstream social media isn't "fun anymore" thanks to rampant advertising and privacy-thrashing data tracking and sharing.

"We built Ello because virtually all of the other social networks were cluttered, ugly, and full of ads," the mission statement reads. "We came to realize that a social network that has ads is a social network created for advertisers, not for people. Every move we made was tracked and recorded, and every post we made was read and sold to other companies so they could show us more ads."

Related: Transparency Can Overcome Consumer Resistance to Sharing Data

On principle, Ello doesn't require real names, sell ads, nor "sell data about you to third parties." For now at least. It's also currently free to join and, according to Budnitz, it will "always" be. "But some people want special features -- they will have to pay for that," he said. "You're a graphic designer and want to control your personal login and your business profile, we're going to charge $1.99 for that."

Related: Protect Your Privacy With These Anti-Surveillance Frocks and Fashions
Kim Lachance Shandrow

Former West Coast Editor

Kim Lachance Shandrow is the former West Coast editor at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was a commerce columnist at Los Angeles CityBeat, a news producer at MSNBC and KNBC in Los Angeles and a frequent contributor to the Los Angeles Times. She has also written for Government Technology magazine, LA Yoga magazine, the Lowell Sun newspaper, HealthCentral.com, PsychCentral.com and the former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. C. Everett Coop. Follow her on Twitter at @Lashandrow. You can also follow her on Facebook here

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook Marketing Social Media Marketing Tumblr Cyber Attacks Pinterest Privacy Concerns Big Data LGBT ello

Editor's Pick

Everyone Wants to Get Close to Their Favorite Artist. Here's the Technology Making It a Reality — But Better.
The Highest-Paid, Highest-Profile People in Every Field Know This Communication Strategy
After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.
6 Questions to Ask Before You Begin Your Franchise Search
Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.
He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space in the Naming Game

Most Popular

See all
Business News

These Are the Most and Least Affordable Places to Retire in The U.S.

The Northeast and West Coast are the least affordable, while areas in the Mountain State region tend to be ideal for retirees on a budget.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Living

8 Things I Discovered While Working With Affluent Clients in New York City

After a decade working with the 1%, I learned that they have common traits.

By Marilisa Barbieri

Travel

6 Secret Tools for Flying First Class (Without Paying Full Price)

It's time to reimagine upgrading. Here's how to fly first class on every flight, business or personal.

By Mike Koenigs

Thought Leaders

The Collapse of Credit Suisse: A Cautionary Tale of Resistance to Hybrid Work

This cautionary tale serves as a reminder for business leaders to adapt to the changing world of work and prioritize their workforce's needs and preferences.

By Gleb Tsipursky

Business News

I Live on a Cruise Ship for Half of the Year. Look Inside My 336-Square-Foot Cabin with Wraparound Balcony.

I live on a cruise ship with my husband, who works on it, for six months out of the year. Life at "home" can be tight. Here's what it's really like living on a cruise ship.

By Christine Kesteloo

Starting a Business

A Founder Who Bootstrapped Her Jewelry Business with Just $1,000 Now Sees 7-Figure Revenue Because She Knew Something About Her Customers Nobody Else Did

Meg Strachan, founder and CEO of lab-grown jewelry company Dorsey, personally packed and shipped every order until she hit $1 million in sales.

By Amanda Breen