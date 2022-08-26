Start an Aerial Photography Side Hustle with This Drone
Save nearly half off this 2022 4K drone.
Once upon a time, flying drones was just a hobby reserved for the techie and nerdy crowd. Today, aerial photography is a booming industry, with demand from the real estate, entertainment, construction, and other major industries. So, if you've always thought drones sounded cool but weren't sure if you could justify the spend, it's time to reconsider that viewpoint.
You can easily turn your drone piloting into a side hustle or even a full-time career. But first, you need a drone. Fortunately, you can get the Ninja Dragon Blade X PRO 4K Dual Camera Smart Quadcopter Drone on sale for 49 percent off today.
This new 2022 drone is built with three-side intelligent obstacle avoidance, making it easy for even absolute beginners to fly. You can control the drone by touch using your mobile phone or tablet while the obstacle avoidance scans the flight path and helps you avoid crashing. If you'd prefer to use the included remote control, it has been upgraded to be user-friendly for pilots of all levels — even children.
There's no need for a construction manual when taking off or landing, either. Just press a single button and your drone will be airborne, press it again and it will gently set itself down. That's especially useful in those instances that you do lose control while flying.
Of course, the drone also features a 4K HD dual camera that provides the ultimate photography and video experience while you're flying so you can capture incredible footage no matter where you choose to fly.
Take to the skies and get good enough to earn money while doing it. For a limited time, you can get the Ninja Dragon Blade X PRO 4K Dual Camera Smart Quadcopter Drone for 49 percent off $169 at just $85.99.
Prices are subject to change.
