Twitter Exec Accidentally Reveals Potential Acquisition in Epic Twitter Fail

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Twitter is a fruitful breeding ground for epic social media fails. It can be a confusing platform to use, tweets are often dashed off from smartphones, hashtags can be hijacked and humor doesn’t always translate in 140 characters or less — all of which can lead to fiascos like these.

If you weren’t already convinced that a Twitter fail can happen to anyone, perhaps this will do the trick: Yesterday, Twitter’s own CFO Anthony Noto made an embarrassing blunder on the platform.

Noto appears to have mixed up Twitter’s tweet and direct messaging features, unintentionally tweeting out a public missive about a potential acquisition that he meant to send privately.

“I still think we should buy them. He is on your schedule for Dec 15 or 16 — we will need to sell him. i have a plan,” the message read.

Related: Don’t Make These Social-Media Blunders That Businesses Keep Repeating

The tweet was quickly deleted, but not before reporters took screenshots, including Fusion’s Kevin Roose.

Looks like Twitter’s CFO just had the first-ever M&A DM fail. pic.twitter.com/AuLxVOBJED — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) November 24, 2014

Already, outlets have rushed to decipher the company referenced in the above tweet (Check out Re/code’s list of possibilities here).

While the incident highlights what many see as Twitter’s confusing direct messaging feature (and its hard-to-navigate user interface in general), it also serves as a warning for brands and, actually, anyone who uses the platform: If Twitter’s own CFO can mess up on Twitter, so can you. Vigilance is a must when it comes to social media, especially since a botched tweet can live on long after it’s been deleted.

Related: ‘Dear Mr. Human’: United Airlines Suffers Another Embarrassing Customer Service Blunder