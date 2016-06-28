Project Grow

Stock Photos of Entrepreneurs Looking Thoughtfully Into the Distance

  • --shares
Add to Queue
Stock Photos of Entrepreneurs Looking Thoughtfully Into the Distance
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

Ever type "entrepreneur" into a stock photo search engine? You should -- it's simply delightful. Clicking "search" is like conjuring hope as you flood your screen with small-business owners of every stripe, each of them leaning and smiling and gazing into the distance and into their prosperous futures.  

In stock-photo entrepreneurship, there are no late nights or heads in hands or any sign at all of anguish or doubt. In stock-photo entrepreneurship, there's just confidence and good days ahead. In this world, there's so much to look to just one side for, it's as if every day is a senior year photo shoot. 

We wish that for you. May these photos give you the boost you need -- and make you smile. And then take a moment yourself to hold your coffee and stare out into some great unknown. Become the stock-photo entrepreneur you know you can be -- and know you've found hope's best side.

Start Slideshow
Stock Photos of Entrepreneurs Looking Thoughtfully Into the Distance

Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Next Slide
Stock Photos of Entrepreneurs Looking Thoughtfully Into the Distance

Next Slide
Stock Photos of Entrepreneurs Looking Thoughtfully Into the Distance

Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Next Slide
Stock Photos of Entrepreneurs Looking Thoughtfully Into the Distance

Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Next Slide
Stock Photos of Entrepreneurs Looking Thoughtfully Into the Distance

Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Next Slide
Stock Photos of Entrepreneurs Looking Thoughtfully Into the Distance

Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Next Slide
Stock Photos of Entrepreneurs Looking Thoughtfully Into the Distance

Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Next Slide
Stock Photos of Entrepreneurs Looking Thoughtfully Into the Distance

Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Next Slide
Stock Photos of Entrepreneurs Looking Thoughtfully Into the Distance

Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Next Slide
Stock Photos of Entrepreneurs Looking Thoughtfully Into the Distance

Next Slide
Stock Photos of Entrepreneurs Looking Thoughtfully Into the Distance

Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Next Slide
Stock Photos of Entrepreneurs Looking Thoughtfully Into the Distance

Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • Stock Photos of Entrepreneurs Looking Thoughtfully Into the Distance
 Next Slide