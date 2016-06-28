Stock Photos of Entrepreneurs Looking Thoughtfully Into the Distance

June 28, 2016 1 min read

Ever type "entrepreneur" into a stock photo search engine? You should -- it's simply delightful. Clicking "search" is like conjuring hope as you flood your screen with small-business owners of every stripe, each of them leaning and smiling and gazing into the distance and into their prosperous futures.

In stock-photo entrepreneurship, there are no late nights or heads in hands or any sign at all of anguish or doubt. In stock-photo entrepreneurship, there's just confidence and good days ahead. In this world, there's so much to look to just one side for, it's as if every day is a senior year photo shoot.

We wish that for you. May these photos give you the boost you need -- and make you smile. And then take a moment yourself to hold your coffee and stare out into some great unknown. Become the stock-photo entrepreneur you know you can be -- and know you've found hope's best side.