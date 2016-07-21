14 Ways to Step Up Your Snapchat Game

July 21, 2016 7 min read

This story originally appeared on PCMag



Set aside your sexting jokes. Snapchat is about way more than scantily clad selfies. But you might already know that since Snapchat has been rapidly growing its user base among those 25 and older to become more of a visual, fun Twitter.

But Snapchat doesn't just have a coveted demographic, it also has 10 billion daily video views -- and cash. The app-based service had revenue of $50 million last year and has set a target of $300 million to $350 million this year. Considering that Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel reportedly turned down a $3 billion acquisition offer from Facebook, the company clearly believes its best days are ahead of it.

If you want some of what Snapchat has, we have some tips. Oh, and here's a bonus one: be aware that while you probably don't mind looking ridiculous on Snapchat since that's sort of the point, you might want to be more conscious of how you look IRL when using it.