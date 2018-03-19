This Museum Is Dedicated to Failures

Start Slideshow

This story originally published on April 27, 2017.

From honoring scientific discoveries to displaying paintings by masters, museums help to preserve, document and share some of the most spectacular accomplishments of people. Now there's a museum showcasing things that … didn't come out so well.

The Museum of Failure, currently in Los Angeles, is a traveling pop-up museum that showcases some of the world’s most notable and interesting product failures and highlights what they can teach people. The museum houses more than 60 failed products and services from around the world. For a sneak peak, take a look at these eight that are displayed in the museum’s collection.