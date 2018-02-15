From an Olympic Skier to a Nail-Polish Namer, 12 Unconventional Thinkers Share Their Brilliant Tips on Improving Yourself

Caleb Wilde knows a thing or two about uncomfortable conversations. For the sixth-generation funeral director and author of Confessions of a Funeral Director: How the Business of Death Saved My Life, his livelihood depends on them. “If you go into these things and you’re not prepared, it’s going to end poorly,” he says. But the real keys to success, he says, are all about what you don’t do.

1. Don’t fill the air with chatter.

It may seem like a way to move the conversation forward, but folks need time to process what they’re hearing. “You have to be comfortable in silence,” Wilde says. “People need time to collect themselves when they’re confronted with something highly emotional.”

2. Be real, not clichéd.

Telling someone, “You’ll get through this!” provides you with way more comfort than it does them. “It’s a way to make ourselves feel comfortable in a hard situation and avoid having to do the awkward work of listening,” Wilde says.

3. Don’t front-load the conversation.

Relaying tough information shouldn’t be like ripping off a Band-Aid, so ease your audience into it. Wilde says it’s important to give people warnings of what’s to come, to help them feel a sense of control at a time of chaos.

4. Don’t rely on humor.

“I do have a couple one-liners, but it depends on the circumstances,” Wilde says. (Case in point: His Twitter bio reads, “I’m the last person to let you down.”) Read the room, he says, and use jokes with extreme caution.