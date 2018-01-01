Entrepreneur Magazine: January 2018
Featured Article
Can Barbara Corcoran Convince the New Generation of Entrepreneurs to Follow Her Lead?
When Barbara Corcoran invests in a startup, founders gain a fully engaged partner with lots of outsize opinions. The only question is: Will they listen?
Our Franchise 500 List: the Definitive Ranking of 2018's Strongest Franchises
Our list reflects a truth: Franchises must innovate to attract new customers while being reliable enough to keep the old ones happy.
How McDonald's Turned Around Its Slumping Sales
When Steve Easterbrook took over as CEO in 2015, he needed to figure out how to get McDonald's back on track.
Related Articles
Franchise 500
Behind Entrepreneur's 39th Annual Franchise 500 Ranking
We've been putting together the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking for almost four decades
Editor's Note
Embrace Your Setbacks -- and Use Them to Your Advantage
We're either the sum of our setbacks or the sum of our triumphs. Choose the latter.
Managing Employees
The Trick to Creating Superstar Employees? Think of Them as Superstar Employees.
Research shows that your attitude towards your employees may become a self-fulfilling prophecy.
7-Eleven
How 7-Eleven Uses Tech to Stay Ahead of Its Competition
The convenience store is teaming up with delivery partners, Amazon and more.
Entrepreneurs
Derek Jeter on What Motivates Him
The Yankee great, Miami Marlins CEO and Players' Tribune founder tells us what pushes him.
Money
Can Your Company Raise Money? Ask These Questions First.
To grow, you've got to spend. But where does the money come from?
Dunkin Donuts
Why Some States Still Don't Have a Dunkin' Donuts (But Probably Not for Long!)
Stay tuned, coffee lovers.
Franchises
How Stressed-Out Parents Are Creating Huge New Opportunities for Franchisors
Parents need a lot of help holding it all together -- and increasingly, they're getting that help from franchises.
Project Grow
Take a Step Inside LinkedIn's Office Space
The secret to the social networking company's vibrant office culture? Never stop thinking about your next job.