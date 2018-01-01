Entrepreneur Magazine: January 2018

Entrepreneur Magazine - January 2018
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Can Barbara Corcoran Convince the New Generation of Entrepreneurs to Follow Her Lead?

When Barbara Corcoran invests in a startup, founders gain a fully engaged partner with lots of outsize opinions. The only question is: Will they listen?

Our Franchise 500 List: the Definitive Ranking of 2018's Strongest Franchises

Our list reflects a truth: Franchises must innovate to attract new customers while being reliable enough to keep the old ones happy.

How McDonald's Turned Around Its Slumping Sales

When Steve Easterbrook took over as CEO in 2015, he needed to figure out how to get McDonald's back on track.

Related Articles

Behind Entrepreneur's 39th Annual Franchise 500 Ranking
Franchise 500

Behind Entrepreneur's 39th Annual Franchise 500 Ranking

We've been putting together the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking for almost four decades
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
Embrace Your Setbacks -- and Use Them to Your Advantage
Editor's Note

Embrace Your Setbacks -- and Use Them to Your Advantage

We're either the sum of our setbacks or the sum of our triumphs. Choose the latter.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 4 min read
The Trick to Creating Superstar Employees? Think of Them as Superstar Employees.
Managing Employees

The Trick to Creating Superstar Employees? Think of Them as Superstar Employees.

Research shows that your attitude towards your employees may become a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Elizabeth Dunn | 7 min read
How 7-Eleven Uses Tech to Stay Ahead of Its Competition
7-Eleven

How 7-Eleven Uses Tech to Stay Ahead of Its Competition

The convenience store is teaming up with delivery partners, Amazon and more.
David Zax | 2 min read
Derek Jeter on What Motivates Him
Entrepreneurs

Derek Jeter on What Motivates Him

The Yankee great, Miami Marlins CEO and Players' Tribune founder tells us what pushes him.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Can Your Company Raise Money? Ask These Questions First.
Money

Can Your Company Raise Money? Ask These Questions First.

To grow, you've got to spend. But where does the money come from?
Boyd Farrow | 4 min read
Why Some States Still Don't Have a Dunkin' Donuts (But Probably Not for Long!)
Dunkin Donuts

Why Some States Still Don't Have a Dunkin' Donuts (But Probably Not for Long!)

Stay tuned, coffee lovers.
David Zax | 2 min read
How Stressed-Out Parents Are Creating Huge New Opportunities for Franchisors
Franchises

How Stressed-Out Parents Are Creating Huge New Opportunities for Franchisors

Parents need a lot of help holding it all together -- and increasingly, they're getting that help from franchises.
Jon Marcus | 9 min read
Take a Step Inside LinkedIn's Office Space
Project Grow

Take a Step Inside LinkedIn's Office Space

The secret to the social networking company's vibrant office culture? Never stop thinking about your next job.
Kristin Hunt Writer and Editor | 4 min read
Back to Top

Magazine Resources

Browse Magazines

Subscribe to Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Magazine - December 2018
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.