27 Businesses You Can Start for Less Than $1,000

April 30, 2016 8 min read

This story originally appeared on CNBC



Laura Cattano went from working in a restaurant to managing her own business in less than a year and spent "next to nothing" to get started.

Her biggest initial startup costs? Replacing an old computer and spending about $400 to create an LLC. Since then, Cattano's client list for her professional organizing business has grown to be "in the thousands" and multiple major fashion magazines have featured her work.

"My advice is to go out there and do it," Cattano said. "Starting a business is not easy. It's a lot of hard work, but if you take your work seriously, people will notice."

Luis Alvarez | Getty Images

If you're looking to start your own business, think about what skills you have, career experts said.