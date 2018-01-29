5 Things You Didn't Know About Ikea's Billionaire Founder

Start Slideshow

Ingvar Kamprad, the founder of DIY affordable (and relationship testing) furniture maker and Swedish food purveyor Ikea, died on Jan. 27 at the age of 91.

Having been in business for more than seven decades and with a significant global presence, any entrepreneur would want to aim for the kind of success that Kamprad achieved with Ikea, one that earned him a fortune worth $58.7 billion. His wealth earned him the status of the world's eighth richest person, according to Bloomberg.

With that in mind, here are five things that you might not know about Kamprad and his approach to business.

Related: Swedish Brand Ikea Launches Modern, Affordable Pet Line