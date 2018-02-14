10 Jaw-Droppingly Awesome and Motivational Tweets From Olympic Figure Skater Adam Rippon

The openly gay bronze medalist has described himself as 'America's sweetheart' after gaining attention for his funny and honest Twitter presence.

U.S. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon is making a name for himself both on the ice rink and on social media.

In early January, the 28-year-old became the first openly gay American man to qualify for the Winter Olympics and quickly found himself -- and his sassy, candid tweets -- in the spotlight.

“I've always spoken my mind and from the heart,” Rippon told the Associated Press. “I think America's just catching up. The other day I was joking to one of my friends and he was like, you're kind of everywhere now. I said, ‘I know, I'm like America's sweetheart.’”

His tweets have gained the attention of Vice President Mike Pence, Donald Trump Jr. and actress Reese Witherspoon, in addition to nearly a quarter-million followers. He’s posted many jokes and inspirational messages from his account even from PyeongChang, where he helped the U.S. figure skating team earn a bronze medal on Feb. 12.

“It might come off as cocky, but I've been through a lot in my life,” Rippon added. “I've used my sense of humor as a coping tool. It's gotten me through a lot of challenging times.”

