The 19 Oldest Franchises on the Franchise 500
There's an old saying: "Tough times don't last, but tough people do." The same is true of businesses. The 19 entries on the Franchise 500 that have been franchising for more than 60 years come from all different price points (some cost $600 to start, some cost nine figures), industries and places.
But what connects these businesses is their longevity, their toughness and ability to survive through thick and thin. Start the slideshow to find which Franchise 500 businesses have been around since the '50s (or earlier.)
A&W Restaurants Inc.
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 290
Initial investment: $269,000 to $1,213,000
Initial franchise fee: $15,000 to $30,000
Originally founded in 1919, A&W Restaurants has been running for over 100 years and franchising for 95.
Dairy Queen
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 16
Initial investment: $1,091,025 to $1,849,625
Initial franchise fee: $35,000
New units: 173 units (2.5 percent)
Dairy Queen was founded in 1940, and it began franchising the same year. The frozen treat company has been among the most consistent entries in our Franchise 500, appearing in more than 95 percent of our lists since 1979.
Duraclean
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 414
Initial investment: $79,600 to $129,900
Initial franchise fee: $24,500
New units: -8 units (-2.9 percent)
With his wife Marjorie's support, Irl Marshall Sr. opened The Home Service Co., the parent of Duraclean International Inc., in 1930. Thirteen years later, the Marshalls began franchising.
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 483
Initial investment: $70,494,125 to $103,087,610
Initial franchise fee: $75,000
New units: 13 units (6.6 percent)
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts was both founded and first franchised in 1946. And if you think that eight- or even nine-digit price tag seems steep, consider this: the $70 million needed to invest today would be worth almost $1 billion ($928 million) in 1946.
Carvel
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 361
Initial investment: $250,600 to $415,500
Initial franchise fee: $30,000
New units: -17 units (-4.6 percent)
Tom Carvel founded his first ice cream shop in 1934. The company began franchising 13 years later, in 1947. By 1951, the company had already opened 100 stores.
Baskin-Robbins
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 13
Initial investment: $93,550 to $401,800
Initial franchise fee: $12,500 to $25,000
New units: 61 units (0.8 percent)
After serving in World War II, Irv Robbins purchased an ice cream parlor in Glendale, Cali. Three years later, his brother-in-law Burt Baskin joined him in the business. Together, they founded Baskin-Robbins in 1945 and began franchising in 1948.
Martinizing
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 332
Initial investment: $419,650 to $730,525
Initial franchise fee: $69,500
New units: 5 units (1.4 percent)
Dry cleaning franchise Martinizing was founded in 1949 by Henry Martin. It began franchising the same year.
KFC US LLC
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 24
Initial investment: $1,442,550 to $2,771,550
Initial franchise fee: $45,000
New units: 1,660 units (7.7 percent)
Harland Sanders founded Sanders Court & Cafe in a Kentucky gas station in 1930. However, he did not begin franchising for another 22 years, beginning in 1952.
ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 77
Initial investment: $93,698 to $294,433
Initial franchise fee: $31,500 to $66,000
New units: 17 units (0.3 percent)
Janitorial and floor care franchise ServiceMaster Clean was founded in 1947 and has been franchising since 1952.
Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 36
Initial investment: $7,881,597 to $24,969,320
Initial franchise fee: $50,000
New units: 179 units (4.6 percent)
Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express was founded in 1952 and began franchising in 1954. Today, there are more than 4,000 Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express hotels across the world.
Howard Johnson by Wyndham
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 289
Initial investment: $369,836 to $9,603,858
Initial franchise fee: $35,000 to $38,000
New units: 5 units (1.5 percent)
Howard Dearing Johnson started a small Massachusetts medicine shop in 1925. He sold treats like ice cream and hamburgers, growing the number of restaurants at a steady pace for decades. By 1954, when Howard Johnson opened its first hotel and began franchising them, the company also operated 400 restaurants.
Dunkin’
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 1
Initial investment: $395,500 to $1,597,200
Initial franchise fee: $40,000 to $90,000
New units: 281 (2.2 percent)
The No. 1 entry on our Franchise 500 list was originally called The Open Kettle, which was then renamed Dunkin' Donuts and then simply Dunkin'. It was founded in 1950 and began franchising in 1955.
McDonald’s
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 3
Initial investment: $1,263,000 to $2,235,000
Initial franchise fee: $45,000
New units: 702 units (1.9 percent)
McDonald's was founded in 1955, and it's been franchising since that year. as of a 2019 count, there are 38,108 McDonald's units across the globe.
Spherion Staffing
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 89
Initial investment: $148,025 to $347,475
Initial franchise fee: $26,250 to $35,000
New units: 12 units (6.6 percent)
Staffing franchise Spherion was founded in 1946 and has been franchising since 1956.
H&R Block
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 306
Initial investment: $31,557 to $149,398
Initial franchise fee: $2,500
New units: -564 units (-5.2 percent)
Brothers Henry and Richard Block founded the tax-service franchise in 1955. They began franchising the business in 1956 and went public in 1962.
Midas Int’l. LLC
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 199
Initial investment: $191,650 to $460,482
Initial franchise fee: $30,000
New units: -9 units (-0.4 percent)
The first Midas muffler repair shop was founded in Macon, Ga., in 1956. The auto repair and maintenance business began franchising the same year.
Kumon Math & Reading Centers
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 12
Initial investment: $73,373 to $154,825
Initial franchise fee: $1,000
New units: 397 units (1.5 percent)
Tutoring franchise Kumon was originally founded by high school math teacher Toru Kumon in 1954. It has been franchising since 1958.
Sonic Drive-In
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 4
Initial investment: $1,236,800 to $3,536,300
Initial franchise fee: $45,000
New units: 12 units (0.3 percent)
When the burger and milkshake business first opened in 1953, it was called Top Hat Drive-In. When founder Troy Smith Sr. partnered with Charlie Pappe and the pair began franchising in 1959, the name was changed to Sonic Drive-In.
Pizza Hut LLC
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 10
Initial investment: $357,000 to $2,213,500
Initial franchise fee: $25,000
New units: 1,758 units (11.4 percent)
Frank and Dan Carney borrowed $600 from their mom to start Pizza Hut in Witchita, Kan., in 1958. The brothers franchised its first location in 1960.
