Midas Int'l. LLC
#301 Franchise 500| Auto repair and maintenance
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Midas Int'l. LLC
Auto repair and maintenance
|

About
Founded

1954

Franchising Since

1956 (63 Years)

Corporate Address

4300 TBC Wy.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

CEO

Erik Olsen

Parent Company

TBC Corp.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$191,650 - $460,482

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$75,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

3-5%

Ad Royalty Fee

3-5%

Financing Options

Midas Int'l. LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

First-unit franchise fee waived

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

100-120 hours

Classroom Training:

40-72 hours

Additional Training:

In-shop assignment

Number of Employees Required to Run:

9

Midas Int'l. LLC is ranked #301 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
In 1956, Nate Sherman opened the first Midas muffler repair shop in Macon, Georgia, with a promise of "for as long as you own your car." Since then, Midas has expanded to offer repair and maintenance services on shock absorbers, brakes, tires, batteries, radiators, and heating and cooling systems.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $191,650 High - $460,482
Units
-3.3%-70 UNITS (1 Year) -9.7%-216 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Jiffy Lube Int'l. Inc.

See More

Carstar Franchise Systems Inc.

See More

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers

See More

Valvoline Instant Oil Change

See More

Big O Tires LLC

See More

Grease Monkey Franchising LLC

See More

AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care

See More

Tuffy Tire and Auto Service

Franchise Articles

Jazzercise Still Thrives After 50 Years... and Its Startup Fee Is Only $1,250

Jazzercise Still Thrives After 50 Years... and Its Startup Fee Is Only $1,250

The workout franchise is still growing, still evolving and still dancing.
Molly Creeden | 13 min read
How a Colorado Home-Improvement Franchise Found Its Market

How a Colorado Home-Improvement Franchise Found Its Market

An interview with LIME Painting's founder and CEO.
Rick Grossmann | 3 min read
Chick-fil-A Is the Most Beloved Fast-Food Chain in America, According to a Brand Intimacy Survey

Chick-fil-A Is the Most Beloved Fast-Food Chain in America, According to a Brand Intimacy Survey

Per the survey, 26.7% of people who visit Chick-fil-A said they were willing to pay up to 20% more at the chain.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Domino's Will Use E-Bikes to Deliver Pizzas Across the U.S.

Domino's Will Use E-Bikes to Deliver Pizzas Across the U.S.

It's an eco-friendly (and sometimes faster) alternative to delivery cars.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Why the 'A' in Chick-fil-A Is Capitalized

Why the 'A' in Chick-fil-A Is Capitalized

There's a hidden message in Chick-fil-A's logo.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: August 21st, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing