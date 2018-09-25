ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore
Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
Founded
1947
Franchising Since
1952 (66 Years)
Corporate Address
150 Peabody Pl.
Memphis, TN 38103-3720
CEO
Mary Kay Wegner
Parent Company
The ServiceMaster Co. LLC
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$92,985 - $300,310
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$36,300 - $102,700
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$31,500 - $63,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%/10%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
26-37 hours
Classroom Training:
57.5-113 hours
Additional Training:
Annual convention and regional seminars
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3