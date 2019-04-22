A&W Restaurants Inc.
Root beer, burgers, hot dogs, chicken, sides, ice cream

A&W Restaurants Inc.
Root beer, burgers, hot dogs, chicken, sides, ice cream

About
Founded

1919

Franchising Since

1925 (94 Years)

Corporate Address

1648 Mcgrathiana Pkwy.
Lexington, KY 40511

CEO

Kevin Bazner

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$269,000 - $1,213,000

Net-worth Requirement

$350,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$150,000 - $250,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$15,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options

A&W Restaurants Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

24-40 hours

Classroom Training:

24-40 hours

Bio
Roy W. Allen opened his first beverage stand in Lodi, California, in 1919. Three years later, he joined forces with Frank Wright to form the A & W Root Beer Co. In addition to selling root beer, A & W established a chain of drive-up restaurants that served the company's root beer as well as hot dogs, hamburgers and french fries. Today there are A & W Restaurant locations around the world.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $269,000 High - $1,213,000
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Asia
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

McDonald's

See More

Sonic Drive-In

See More

Culver's

See More

Jack in the Box

See More

Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC

See More

Hardee's Restaurants LLC

See More

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Request Free Info

Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc.

Franchise Articles

The Incredibles: Decoding Rakul Preet Singh

The Incredibles: Decoding Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet is someone who not just rules the bright lights but also the boardroom. Check out our Digital Cover to know everything about her
Priyadarshini Patwa | 4 min read
How to Find the Best CRM for Your Franchise

How to Find the Best CRM for Your Franchise

Find the software that will keep you -- and your customers -- happy.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Franchisor Leans on His Experience In the Military to Lead His Team

This Franchisor Leans on His Experience In the Military to Lead His Team

As the director of operations for Dogtopia, Air Force Vet Jeff Farnell knows it's all about people.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
Flexi-Time: IWG Has The Flexible Workspace Market Cornered

Flexi-Time: IWG Has The Flexible Workspace Market Cornered

Flexible working is growing rapidly, with IWG's continued expansion across its operating brands, seeing another 156 new locations opening in 34 countries around the globe.
4 min read
Why This Air Force Vet Became a Marco's Pizza Franchisee

Why This Air Force Vet Became a Marco's Pizza Franchisee

The two careers have more in common than you'd think.
Hayden Field | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 29th, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing