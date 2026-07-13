5 Ways to Unlock the Hidden Innovators Already Working for You

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Key Takeaways Some of the most valuable innovation inside a company doesn’t come from market research — it comes from empowering the “intrapreneurs” already embedded in the work.

Leaders who spot these people, build psychological safety and give them room to experiment can turn internal ideas into a competitive edge that’s hard for outsiders to replicate.

Leaders are often really good at looking out in the world around them to find inspiration for their next breakthrough. They scan the market for pain points, potential customers, partnerships, new products and funding opportunities. But inside large, mature organizations, some of the most powerful innovations often start with a founder’s mindset inside the organization.

Internal innovators, often called intrapreneurs, are closest to the work, the friction and the customer experience. When leaders recognize and empower them, those individuals can drive innovation, speed and competitive advantage that competitors struggle to replicate.

I experienced this early in my career at the Kelley School of Business. A colleague named Brad Wheeler pushed ideas that felt bold at the time. He advocated for a laptop requirement for MBA students and encouraged the use of Lotus Notes to enable digital collaboration among students and faculty. That work became an early version of what we now call a learning management system.

Later, when I stepped into a leadership role connected to those initiatives, the groundwork Brad had laid helped launch Kelley Direct, the school’s fully online MBA program, which eventually became the number one online MBA program in the country. None of that would have happened without our dean being a leader willing to bet on an internal innovator, Brad.

Here is how leaders can identify and empower intrapreneurs inside their organizations.

1. Spot the hidden intrapreneurs

Intrapreneurs are usually the people doing the work who see how things could be better.

These individuals tend to share several traits. First, they are knowledgeable about a specific area of the business. Second, they show genuine passion for improving it. And third, they are credible enough that others believe they can pull their ideas off.

They also tend to offer specific improvements instead of vague complaints. Rather than saying something is broken, they explain exactly what should change.

Leaders sometimes miss these people because leadership responsibilities pull attention elsewhere. Finances, partnerships, hiring and customers demand constant focus. Meanwhile, employees closer to the work are developing insights leadership may never hear unless they ask.

Routine check-ins make a difference. Ask questions like: How is the work going? What are you seeing that we might be missing? What would you change if you could? Sometimes the next breakthrough is sitting quietly inside the organization, waiting for someone to ask.

2. Create psychological safety for innovation

Innovation struggles in environments where people are afraid to speak up.

Many organizations say they want innovation, but their culture unintentionally suppresses it. One common reason is leadership insecurity. If leaders feel threatened when challenged on their ideas or processes, employees quickly learn that raising new ideas can create problems instead of opportunities.

Culture can also contribute. When specific results become the only metric that matters, experimentation feels risky. If every unsuccessful attempt is condemned as a failure, employees stop proposing new approaches. Leaders must demonstrate that thoughtful experimentation is valued.

In team meetings, talk openly about initiatives that did not work but produced valuable learning. Recognize when teams tested an idea quickly and gained insight. Celebrate both wins and failures that generated progress. Leaders should also respond constructively when someone raises a concern or proposes a change.

When leaders consistently show openness and transparency, innovation becomes part of the culture rather than something employees avoid.

3. Give intrapreneurs room to move

Intrapreneurs need autonomy to pursue ideas, but that freedom must exist within clear priorities. A good example from our own work involved a team member who looked at our venture fund website and suggested it needed a major upgrade. The site had been built quickly so we could launch operations, but he believed it no longer reflected the quality of our work. He compared our site with those of other venture funds and showed exactly where improvements were needed.

At that point, we had a choice. We could keep him focused only on his existing responsibilities, or create space for him to improve something important that he had the skill set to do, even if his job description wasn’t related to it. We chose to hear him out and restructure responsibilities so he could develop the new site while continuing his core work.

Startups often benefit when employees can contribute across multiple areas. People frequently wear several hats as organizations grow. The key is balancing experimentation with accountability.

Leaders can support this by creating pilot projects, protecting time for experimentation and setting clear expectations around priorities.

4. Equip them with a founder mindset

One powerful question leaders can ask a team member is simple: What would you do if you were the founder? That question changes perspective. Instead of focusing only on tasks, people begin thinking about outcomes and tradeoffs.

Sometimes this reveals solutions that were hiding in plain sight. Other times, it surfaces obstacles that must be addressed. Either way, it encourages employees to think more like owners. In smaller organizations, this mindset is especially valuable. Teams perform best when everyone feels empowered to contribute ideas about how the company can improve.

Encouraging employees to identify opportunities, evaluate risks and propose solutions helps develop the judgment strong intrapreneurs need.

5. Turn internal wins into competitive advantage

When an intrapreneur proves an idea works, leadership must help scale it without crushing the energy that created it. That usually requires restructuring priorities so the innovator has time and resources to keep building. Leaders should also communicate clearly with the team so everyone understands shifting responsibilities.

An important concept from organizational science is absorptive capacity. This refers to an organization’s ability to recognize new ideas, integrate them into operations and turn them into lasting advantages. Some companies generate ideas stemming from observations outside the organization but fail to absorb them. Bureaucracy or resistance to change prevents innovation from taking hold.

Strong organizations do the opposite. They recognize promising breakthroughs and create the support needed to expand them. The key is avoiding the temptation to over-formalize innovation with layers of approvals and processes that slow progress.

Your next breakthrough might already be inside the company

Many leaders search outside their organizations for the next opportunity. Yet some of the most powerful breakthroughs come from people already on the team. The real leadership challenge is recognizing these innovators early and supporting the ideas they bring forward. Sometimes the next big move is already in the room, whether you’re leading a small startup or a large corporation.