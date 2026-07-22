Referees Can Make Up to $3,000 a Game. But Nobody Wants the Job.

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Tom Howell IV has a day job in fintech marketing, but on weekends, he has a side hustle as an ump for Little League games. It isn’t as easy as it sounds. “I got hit in the face, groin, shin, foot, hand and head,” he told the Wall Street Journal.

But the bruises aren’t the real problem. Nearly 70% of new officials quit within three years, and the top reason isn’t errant fastballs. It’s abuse from parents, coaches and fans. Nearly 12% of officials reported being physically assaulted during or after a game, and almost 69% say sportsmanship is getting worse, according to the National Association of Sports Officials.

Leagues are firing back. At least 23 states have passed laws protecting referees. Washington state equipped basketball officials with body cameras and now fines $200 per ejection of an abusive coach, player or parent. Groups like the NCAA and USA Soccer are running targeted recruiting campaigns, while sports psychologists are starting to specialize in helping officials manage the mental strain.

The pay, meanwhile, can be surprisingly good: Power 5 college football officials make $1,500 to $3,000-plus a game.