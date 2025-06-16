Something new is buzzing around Target store shelves — BEEUP, a honey-powered fruit snack co-founded by soccer superstar David Beckham and serial entrepreneur Shaun Neff.

While the world is well aware of Beckham's prowess on the pitch, they might not know about his other true passion: beekeeping. "Beekeeping began as a hobby with my sons, but quickly grew into a deep appreciation for honey as a powerful superfood that provides natural energy," says Beckham. "I am excited to make this wholesome, nutritious ingredient available for active kids and families in the form of these incredible BEEUP snacks."

BEEUP harnesses nutrient-dense honey to offer kids and families a naturally sweet upgrade from refined sugars. It is non-GMO, free from synthetic dyes, fake flavors, and contains an excellent source of Vitamins A, C, and E.

"David has always been someone I looked up to," says Neff, who has launched products with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Odell Beckham Jr. "I have built several businesses with a lot of amazing talent, and one of the main things I look for in a partner is passion. And when I saw David's incredible documentary, and learned about his love for beekeeping, honey and its superpower ingredient, it just hit me as an entrepreneur. I said let's go start a business — I was all in."

"I've been really impressed by David's attention to detail, from packaging to how many samples we've tested to really get the product and brand to where it is today," Neff added.

Credit: BEEUP

Neff says that planning a launch starts with having a great product, but there are several other factors that are vital to its long-term success.

"Packaging is key to communicating your brand to customers," Neff says. " Anytime there's a new brand launching, you're going to be talking to retailers who already have a lot of product on the shelf. Our packaging uses a kind of sticker look to show what's inside in a fun way, and for our main logo, the B is actually nicknamed Becks, which is David Beckham's nickname. It's very important that you not only have a great product, but that your packaging serves a purpose and you're telling a story."

BEEUP's 10-packs come in three flavors: Very Berry, Tropical Mix, and Sour Watermelon, and are available at Target stores nationwide, Target.com, beeupsnacks.com, and @beeupsnacks on Instagram.