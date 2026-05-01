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Key Takeaways Incorporate an investor exit plan early.

Treat ownership like manhole covers — don’t throw them around.

Build public habits while private.

Prepare your company for the new market.

I have spent four decades in the capital markets advising clients who built their wealth over many years in privately held businesses. A common misconception among early-stage founders is that any capital is good capital. They believe that getting in the room with investors is the only finish line that matters.

In reality, capital that is misaligned with the stage of a business can compress timelines, distort decision-making and limit long-term value rather than expand it. When finance optimizes exclusively for speed and scale, it becomes less responsive to the earliest stages of creation.

The financial industry is actively working to solve this misalignment. Lawmakers, business advocates and market operators are beginning to collaborate on legislation that is called the Main Street Growth Act. This legislation, as presently contemplated, will authorize the creation of venture exchanges, which will be specialized national stock exchanges designed specifically for early-stage, growing companies.

We are not fighting the current system; we are building the missing rungs on the ladder. Our goal is to create a regulated, transparent environment where patient capital can safely support long-term growth, ensuring equality of opportunity for businesses of all sizes.

While we build this macroeconomic infrastructure for the future, founders and their executives must navigate the capital markets of today. They must intentionally structure their companies to attract patient, collaborative partners rather than extractive capital.

Here is a playbook for growing companies to build trust and secure the right financial support right now.

Define the exit early

Investors often want to reinvest capital to support founders as the creators, but they must choose between backing innovation and maintaining access to their funds. I frequently advise individuals who find their money has become captive capital within illiquid private investments. They back a great idea, the company grows, but they cannot sell their shares when they face a personal life event.

As a creator, you must protect your investors from creating captive capital. Do not wait for potential partners to ask how they will realize their return. Incorporate an exit plan, such as a future public offering, early into the deal structure. You should explicitly detail achievable paths toward secondary liquidity. When you make the exit path a core part of your business plan, you signal to patient investors that you respect their capital and their time.

Treat ownership like manhole covers

Founders, as the leaders, often do something that immediately damages their credibility. They treat ownership like a casual negotiation tool. Quite often, these people throw their entrepreneurial shares around lightly, offering percentages without fully understanding the long-term impact.

As a leader, you must look at the shares of your company like manhole covers. You do not want to throw them around. If you are sloppy with your own capitalization table or constantly revising your story to close a deal, the right investors will take notice of that fact. You should protect your shares and understand the dilutive effect every new agreement has on your earlier supporters and on yourself.

Build public habits while private

The fastest way to lose support is to hide your obstacles. Many entrepreneurs think the way to earn investment is to make everything sound smooth. But when the first major hurdle appears, everyone realizes the initial story was incomplete.

Consider a hypothetical founder building a new medical technology business. She discovers a severe supply chain delay that will push her product launch back by six months. The instinct is often to hide this delay to secure the next round of funding. However, the correct approach is to build a detailed disclosure. She must go to her investors and say, “Here is the exact delay, here is the cost and here is exactly how your capital will solve this specific manufacturing bottleneck.”

If you want people to support you through early-stage struggles, you have to let them see the struggles. Name the obstacle and turn it into a milestone. This requires a habit of absolute transparency. Organize your corporate documents, standardize your financial reporting and overcommunicate your risks. Provide prospective investors with a clear, unvarnished view of your operations. The leaders people trust are the ones who treat disclosure like a daily operational habit rather than a legal requirement. They do not pretend the challenges do not exist; they map them out completely.

Preparing for the new market

By implementing these disciplines today, you build a much stronger and more resilient business. Let us look back at our hypothetical medical technology founder. Because she chose absolute transparency, she intentionally filtered out investors looking for a quick extraction and attracted patient pioneers willing to build alongside her. She established a foundation of trust that will pay dividends throughout the life of her enterprise.

More importantly, she prepared her company for the near future. Legislation like the Main Street Growth Act will create fair and transparent marketplaces, called venture exchanges, which will be specifically tailored for growing businesses. These new markets will reward companies that already operate with high standards of governance and clear communication.

When the new venture exchanges open, our hypothetical founder will not have to scramble to audit years of messy records or explain sudden shifts in her capitalization table. She is already operating with the discipline of a public entity. If you organize your equity carefully, outline your exit strategies clearly and practice absolute transparency, you will be doing exactly what she did. You will be actively positioning your company to lead in the next era of American business. By operating with public company discipline right now, you ensure your organization will be ready to step seamlessly onto that new stage and welcome the patient capital waiting to support you.