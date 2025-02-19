Free Webinar | March 11: 3 Biggest Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make (And How to Fix Them) Join award-winning entrepreneur and bestselling author Kim Perell on 3/11 for an exclusive International Women's Month webinar! Learn how to avoid the three biggest mistakes entrepreneurs make so you can build a thriving business. Register now!

By Entrepreneur Staff

Do you have a great business idea but feel stuck on where to start? Are you feeling stretched too thin, struggling to attract the right customers, and constantly worrying about cash flow while trying to scale your business?

Being your own boss is exciting but it's also full of challenges that most entrepreneurs don't see coming. In honor of International Women's Month, award-winning entrepreneur and best selling author Kim Perell takes the stage on March 11th at 2:00PM ET for this exclusive on-demand workshop to reveal the three biggest mistakes entrepreneurs make and how to avoid them so you can build a thriving business with confidence.

In this webinar, you will learn:

  • The 3 biggest mistakes entrepreneurs make and how to avoid them

  • Why mindset matters more than a business plan and how to shift yours for success

  • How to stop playing small, overcome imposter syndrome, and own your success

  • The secret to building a powerful network that accelerates your business growth

  • The #1 reason entrepreneurs struggle to scale and how to break through

If you're ready to take control of your future and create a business that works for you, don't miss this powerful session!

About the Speaker:

Kim Perell is 9X founder, 2X best-selling author, investor in 100+ companies, acclaimed speaker and a proud mom of four. She started her first company from her kitchen table at 23 years old, became a multi-millionaire by the time she was 30, and sold her last company for $235 million. While simultaneously running multimillion dollar companies, Kim has dedicated her life to empowering the next generation of business leaders. She shines as a dynamic TV and media personality on Entrepreneur Magazine's hit show Elevator Pitch. Kim regularly appears in media, including Good Morning America, The Today Show, The Drew Barrymore Show, CNBC, Fox, MSNBC, CNN Money, The New York Times, Forbes, Inc, and The Huffington Post. In her upcoming book, Mistakes That Made Me A Millionaire, Kim Perell shares the raw, unfiltered truth about the journey to success—proving that every mistake holds the potential for million-dollar lessons.
