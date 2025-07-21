Matt Sinnreich is the founder and CEO of the golf and lifestyle clothing brand Blanco. Launched direct-to-consumer in March of 2025, Sinnreich says Blanco is more than just a business to him. "I'm the guy obsessing over the cut of every shirt and dressing every model on the set of a photoshoot," he told Entrepreneur. "This brand is personal. It reflects how I live, how I think, and I want it to be an extension of me."

Sinnreich credits Blanco's success to a combination of uncompromising quality and scrappiness. "The first six figures of revenue in this venture came exclusively from social media posts, phone calls, and text messages," he says. "No ads, no PR — just doing the best I could with what I had." The brand has grown considerably since, and is now represented by the Gersh Agency and partnered with several A-list collaborators. Here's his best advice for entrepreneurs looking to bring their passion project to life. (Answers have been edited for length and clarity.)

Please give the elevator pitch of your business.

Blanco is a modern golf and lifestyle brand that aims to bring country club attire to the public domain. We focus on fit and quality material, and we stay away from logos, gimmicks, or overthinking. The aesthetic is clean, the fit is tailored, and the mission is simple: bring elevated, functional style to guys who want to look good and feel good without trying too hard.

What inspired you to create it?

I've been lucky enough to work in multiple industries, some at larger scales than others, some successful, some not. I've worked in film, real estate, beverage, biotech, and investing, but golf has always been a constant for me. It's where I process things. Where I connect with people I love. Over the years, I have always found it difficult to find quality, functional country club attire. I noticed that the majority of the clothing worn on the course just didn't feel right. Too many prints, cheap materials, the fits were off, or the brands were trying too hard. The "aha moment" wasn't an explosion—it was more like a slow build of frustration. Then one day, when I just couldn't find a single T-shirt or polo I wanted to wear, I thought, why can't someone just get this right? Then I realized, I'm someone… and like everything in life, if you want it done right, do it yourself. Blanco came from that space.

Related: 'Build Because Something Is Missing': These Serial Entrepreneurs Share Their 'Single-Product Philosophy' for Standing Out in a Crowded Market

Please tell us one "holy @#$!" business moment — something you didn't see coming.

When I was getting ready to launch Blanco, I did an accounting of how much personal cash I had invested and how much more it was going to cost me to grow the brand to profitability. I had a baby on the way, a very expensive lease coming up for renewal, and a refi that needed to get finished that would dramatically change my financial situation. I remember being awake for days on end: What if I don't even sell one pair of pants? What if no one likes this brand? What if, what if, what if...But then it hit me: What if it all works? What if everyone loves this brand and you solve a problem for millions, and this surpasses your wildest dreams? I leaned into that thought instead—and so far, it's been amazing.

How have strategic partnerships and brand ambassadors factored into your growth?

I get asked this question a lot lately—probably because of the strong lineup of athletes and celebrities who've joined the Blanco team. But really, it all goes back to the idea of doing the best you can with what you have. It started small. I reached out to my best friend, Ryan Phillippe, and asked for his thoughts. He helped me finalize designs and validated what I was doing. As I developed more styles, I began reaching out to other friends for feedback and to gauge interest. That brought in guys like Danny Amendola, who's been an incredible partner from day one. Once I had that support, I knew I had to invest seriously in the brand. The aesthetic had to match the caliber of people backing it — guys who've spent years building their own identities and brands. That effort created a snowball effect, bringing in the rest of the Blanco roster — including Willie Robertson and actor and country club legend Galen Gering. We've got a few more big announcements coming soon.

What's your advice for entrepreneurs looking for funding?

This is an important one. Too many entrepreneurs think they need funding and investors. You don't. If you don't have people who will immediately back your idea, it means you need to prove yourself. You do that by being scrappy and getting creative. You do the best you can with what you've got. You have to figure out how to make your business work, even if that means turning $1,000 in revenue a month to prove a system. Then refine. Then scale. The illusion of raising a ton of money to make your "business dreams" come true is not a good plan — the entrepreneurs who do these big raises without a proven model usually have a great track record or found a way to make money that's indisputable. If not, they almost always fail.

Related: This Entrepreneur Quit Her Corporate Job to Start Her Own Agency. It's Projected to Make $31.5 Million in Revenue This Year.

What have you learned about entrepreneurship since you launched?

The pain and sacrifice it takes to forge something great is a necessary step. You have to be strong. You have to be willing to push past your limits, put aside your comforts, and overcome your biggest fears. You have to be willing to make great sacrifices to forge something great. Not everyone has the stomach for it. When I was in my 20s, I failed for this very reason. I didn't understand how hard you must fight to be successful. The stress and pain will change you permanently. But, once you cross that threshold, you won't have to look for capital — it will come looking for you. And when that happens, be smart and strategic about if and when you take money — and most importantly, who you take the money from.

What does the word "entrepreneur" mean to you?

I think aspiring entrepreneurs should really understand that they control their reality. No one else does. Your business will become whatever you make it. No one is going to do anything for you. Entrepreneur, to me, really means master of destiny.

Any parting words of advice you would give an entrepreneur reading this?

One thing that's really stuck with me is this: Anything you're not changing in your life, you're choosing. That line changed the way I think and live. Change is uncomfortable, but it's also the only way forward. If something isn't working — your life, your habits, your mindset — you have to take accountability. If you're not actively changing it, then you're choosing it.

Related: How This Retired Marine Co-Founded a Healthy Snack Food Company That Is in 2,000 Stores: 'I Thrive in Chaos.'