They say bigger is better — but smallness is sustainable. Here's why going small may work for you.

Startup culture has a fixation on size. Entrepreneurs talk endlessly about scaling; hiring fast and firing faster; sky-high valuations and massive amounts of venture capital. Smallness is associated with failure — or at least low ambition. After all, why would anyone shoot for small when they could go huge?

The truth is, there are so many perks to starting small. This is not to say that your ambitions should be modest or that you shouldn't plan to scale. But launching a startup doesn't have to mean quitting your day job, grabbing millions in VC and hiring hundreds of employees overnight. In fact, I wouldn't advise doing it that way at all. Here's how smallness can actually work to your advantage.

