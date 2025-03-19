Last month, Kylie Jenner's Sprinter Vodka Soda released its first single-flavor four-pack, featuring the brand's most popular flavor, peach. And as with everything the branding-focused entrepreneur does, Jenner went full-tilt with a multi-faceted marketing program designed to reinforce Sprinter's fun-loving vibe.

Called the "Paint the Peach State Peach" campaign, the company used a fleet of chrome Sprinter Vans to deliver the new Peach Packs throughout Athens and Atlanta, enlisting country music star Ella Langley and collaborating with The Eastern in Atlanta and Georgia Theatre and Pauley's Crepe Bar in Athens to create viral live events.

While Sprinter is just one of the many brands Jenner has launched — she's built a personal care empire with beauty, skincare, and baby care brands, amassing an estimated net worth of $710 million, according to Forbes — her latest endeavor is sprinting to the market, with new products scheduled in the coming months.

Related: 7 Strategies Entrepreneurs Can Learn From The Kardashians

Here, Jenner tells Entrepreneur how she approaches new product launches and generates excitement for existing customers while drawing in new ones.

How do you approach Sprinter's branding? What's your personal vision for the brand?

I wanted Sprinter's branding to be bold and fun so that it captures that feeling of pregaming and having fun with your friends. You're holding the can in your hand when you're hanging out with your friends — why shouldn't the can you're drinking out of also look cool?

How does Sprinter stand out in the crowded canned cocktail market?

Sprinter tastes bold but is only 100 calories and with no added sugar. That was really important to us when we were developing it. Peach has always been one of our fan-favorite flavors since our launch last year, so we are so excited to launch our first 4-pack with Peach. It has been so amazing to see the positive responses from day one to how delicious Sprinter tastes. It is the best-tasting vodka soda on the market, and we've gotten such an overwhelming response to how juicy and true-to-fruit it is.