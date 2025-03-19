'Why Shouldn't the Can You're Drinking Look Cool?': Kylie Jenner Breaks Down the Branding Strategy Behind Her Latest Release Serial founder Kylie Jenner explains how she approached the new product launch of her canned vodka drink, Sprinter.

By Dan Bova

Sprinter

Last month, Kylie Jenner's Sprinter Vodka Soda released its first single-flavor four-pack, featuring the brand's most popular flavor, peach. And as with everything the branding-focused entrepreneur does, Jenner went full-tilt with a multi-faceted marketing program designed to reinforce Sprinter's fun-loving vibe.

Called the "Paint the Peach State Peach" campaign, the company used a fleet of chrome Sprinter Vans to deliver the new Peach Packs throughout Athens and Atlanta, enlisting country music star Ella Langley and collaborating with The Eastern in Atlanta and Georgia Theatre and Pauley's Crepe Bar in Athens to create viral live events.

While Sprinter is just one of the many brands Jenner has launched — she's built a personal care empire with beauty, skincare, and baby care brands, amassing an estimated net worth of $710 million, according to Forbes — her latest endeavor is sprinting to the market, with new products scheduled in the coming months.

Related: 7 Strategies Entrepreneurs Can Learn From The Kardashians

Here, Jenner tells Entrepreneur how she approaches new product launches and generates excitement for existing customers while drawing in new ones.

How do you approach Sprinter's branding? What's your personal vision for the brand?
I wanted Sprinter's branding to be bold and fun so that it captures that feeling of pregaming and having fun with your friends. You're holding the can in your hand when you're hanging out with your friends — why shouldn't the can you're drinking out of also look cool?

How does Sprinter stand out in the crowded canned cocktail market?
Sprinter tastes bold but is only 100 calories and with no added sugar. That was really important to us when we were developing it. Peach has always been one of our fan-favorite flavors since our launch last year, so we are so excited to launch our first 4-pack with Peach. It has been so amazing to see the positive responses from day one to how delicious Sprinter tastes. It is the best-tasting vodka soda on the market, and we've gotten such an overwhelming response to how juicy and true-to-fruit it is.
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim, and Spy magazine. His latest books for kids include This Day in History, Car and Driver's Trivia ZoneRoad & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff, and Wendell the Werewolf

Read his humor column This Should Be Fun if you want to feel better about yourself.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

A Teen With Cerebral Palsy Pitched a Creative Product in School. He Got a B- — Then Grew the Business to $5 Million a Year Anyway.

Drew Davis, founder of Crippling Hot Sauce, uses humor and business to make a major impact.

By Amanda Breen
Social Media

With This LinkedIn Algorithm Change, Your Best Posts Could Reach New Readers for Months

It's one of many new features rolling out on the platform in 2024.

By Jason Feifer
Business Solutions

Many Businesses May be Overpaying for This Common Software

You don't need a monthly subscription to edit PDFs anymore.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'Done a Lot of Difficult and Significant Things': Elon Musk Says These Current and Former CEOs Are the 'Smartest'

The once icy relationship between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos has appeared to thaw.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Generative AI Is Creating Power Struggles and 'Tearing Companies Apart,' According to a New Survey

More than one out of three executives surveyed said they found the adoption of generative AI at their companies to be a major disappointment.

By Erin Davis