My Startup Hit a $120 Million Valuation — Everything Came Down to These 4 First-Year Decisions

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Three years ago, the fintech company I founded reached a valuation of $120 million. We had raised multiple rounds of capital, grown to hundreds of thousands of users and built something families genuinely needed.

From the outside, it looked like the idea had won. But if you ask me what truly determined that company’s trajectory, it was four structural decisions made back in the first 12 months. These decisions felt insignificant at the time but later shaped everything, including ownership, systems, financial insulation and momentum.

Founders obsess over product-market fit. They polish pitch decks. They refine branding. But in the first year, the architecture you build around your company matters just as much as the brilliance of the concept itself.

Here are the four decisions that quietly determine whether a company remains fundable and survivable for the first 12 months and beyond.

1. Control the board before you think you need to

In the early days of fundraising, giving away a board seat feels like a harmless trade. An investor writes a meaningful check. They ask for a seat. You want speed, validation, and momentum. So you say yes. I did the same.

What founders often don’t understand is that board structure doesn’t matter when things are going well, but it’s important when things get hard. Board seats carry voting power. Voting power determines:

Whether you can pivot

Whether you can raise the next round

Whether you can sell

In extreme cases, whether you remain CEO

One of the biggest lessons I learned was the power of board observer rights. Observers can attend meetings and access information, but cannot vote. For many early-stage investors, that satisfies their need for transparency without permanently shifting control. This can be a great alternative to board seats to help you maintain control while giving investors the insight they’re asking for.

Other structural decisions founders must model early include:

How future rounds will change board composition

How many seats founders retain versus VCs

Who appoints the “independent” board member

I’ve seen independent seats presented as neutral when in reality they were fully aligned with a fund’s interests. Keep in mind that governance is rarely neutral. It’s your job to protect control before you need to exert it.

2. Don’t overengineer your cap table in Year One

In your first year, capital seems like the most important momentum marker. So you say yes to small checks, SAFE notes, friendly angels and advisors who want equity in exchange for introductions.

Each “yes” adds complexity.

I raised multiple SAFE rounds because they were quick and straightforward. What I underestimated was how those instruments would stack when they converted during a priced round. Individually, each SAFE felt manageable, but collectively, they created notable equity dilution. That’s why equity decisions should never be made casually.

Founders should:

Model pro forma cap tables for at least two future rounds

Understand how SAFEs convert and what triggers valuation caps

Avoid giving meaningful equity for small, non-strategic checks or services

Always use vesting schedules and cliffs for advisors

You can recover from a flawed marketing strategy, but you cannot easily unwind a messy cap table. Investors closely examine the ownership structure because it signals discipline. If your cap table is chaotic, they assume the rest of your operations may be too.

The first year is when you set your company’s financial DNA. Make it clean.

3. Buy versus build: Preserve runway over ego

Early founders often default to building everything. Creating custom infrastructure feels powerful and strategic, but in the first 12 months, runway is oxygen.

Every engineering decision is also a financial decision. In fintech, the temptation to build complex internal systems is especially strong. I had to decide repeatedly whether to build infrastructure from scratch or work with imperfect third-party providers.

The right answer wasn’t always about the ideal choice but whether it would support the survival of the company.

Before building anything internally, ask:

Does this directly drive revenue or traction?

Is it truly differentiated?

Can we buy this for now and build later?

What happens to burn if fundraising slows?

We chose development shops alongside our small in-house development team to give us flexibility. When fundraising tightened, we could pause work and reduce burn immediately. That decision extended our runway at critical moments.

Flexibility is undervalued in Year One. But markets shift. Investors pause. Macroeconomic conditions change. If your burn is fixed and inflexible, your company becomes fragile.

The bottom line is that while building feels visionary, buying can earn you time. In the early stages, time is one of the most valuable assets you have.

4. Manufacture momentum before traction appears

Early investors invest in momentum more than anything else. In our early days, our infrastructure wasn’t seamless. We switched backend providers multiple times. At one point, customers had to reprocess funds because of system changes. It was messy, but they stayed!

Momentum is behavioral proof that users care enough to tolerate friction.

Early signals of momentum include:

Beta users willing to jump through hoops

Customers requesting features that don’t exist yet

Promising user acquisition metrics

Positive feedback that flows directly to your support team

Investors leaning into follow-up conversations

Internally, we manufactured momentum with intention. Every small win was shared with the entire team — a new feature release, a positive review, a partnership conversation. We shipped something visible every couple of weeks, even if incremental.

Forward motion builds belief in your product or company and that belief sustains teams long before your metrics become impressive. In volatile markets, momentum buys you time and that gives you a chance to reach true product-market fit.

Preparing early

These four decisions matter more than you can imagine in your first year and pave the foundation for your company into the future. Ownership, control, financial discipline and internal momentum will determine just as much as your idea. By making these four decisions as early as possible, you can drive your company toward greater security, runway, and success.