It's funny how much you can learn from what kids watch.

This as-told-to story is based on a conversation with Neha Kumar (COO), co-founder with Louis Amoroso (CEO) of Full Glass Wine Co., a brand acquisition and management firm focused on rapidly acquiring direct-to-consumer (DTC) wine companies to build a multi-brand marketplace. Learn how Full Glass Wine Co. completed seven acquisitions and grew to $200 million in just 17 months. The piece has been edited for length and clarity.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Full Glass Wine Co. Co-founder and COO Neha Kumar.