For many, retirement presents the perfect opportunity to start a second career based on a lifelong passion.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For many, retirement means slowing down, traveling more or simply relaxing after decades of hard work. For others, retirement presents the opportunity to start a second career based on a lifelong passion.

It doesn't matter if your hobby is woodworking, crafting, gardening or writing; it can now become a fulfilling and potentially profitable business venture. I'll show you how to make your golden years even brighter by turning what you love into income in retirement.

Related: Why Entrepreneurs Can't Rely on Traditional Retirement Plans (And What to Do Instead)

Why embark on a second career in retirement?

Some people are driven by financial concerns when deciding to earn during retirement. Others see it as a way to stay active, feel useful or pursue a dream that a 9-to-5 job never allowed.

Here's a closer look at what a second-act career can offer:

Unparalleled flexibility. Imagine being your own boss, setting your own hours, and being able to work on your own terms.

Imagine being your own boss, setting your own hours, and being able to work on your own terms. Deep personal fulfillment. Investing your time and energy in something you genuinely love provides a unique and profound sense of fulfillment.

Investing your time and energy in something you genuinely love provides a unique and profound sense of fulfillment. A meaningful income stream. Even if your primary goal isn't to earn a fortune, a steady income stream can significantly enhance your retirement lifestyle.

Now, let's guide you on how to turn that cherished hobby into something more substantial.

Step 1: Unearthing your marketable passion. What lights your fire?

Ask yourself this simple question: What do I love doing so much that I would do it for free? Or, how can this deeply felt passion benefit, entertain, or enrich others' lives?

To get your creative wheels turning, here are a few relatable examples:

Woodworking. Would you like to build custom furniture, birdhouses, or home décor pieces?

Would you like to build custom furniture, birdhouses, or home décor pieces? Crafting. Perhaps you could sell handmade jewelry, holiday decorations, knitted items, or upcycled items.

Perhaps you could sell handmade jewelry, holiday decorations, knitted items, or upcycled items. Gardening. If you have a green thumb, you might want to consider selling plants and fresh produce or even teaching garden planning.

If you have a green thumb, you might want to consider selling plants and fresh produce or even teaching garden planning. Writing. If writing is your sanctuary, you may want to consider freelance writing, blogging, self-publishing, or editing.

Remember that not every hobby has a clear path to income. However, many can be monetized with the right approach and audience.

Related: Want to Turn Your Hobby Into Income? Here's What You Need to Know First.

Step 2: Starting small and experimenting – testing the waters gently

The good news is that you don't need an MBA or a significant investment to begin this second career. Instead, by gently experimenting with your idea, you'll be able to allow it to grow.

Creating initial samples. Spend some time crafting a few examples of what you want to offer. Eventually, this initial work will be the foundation for your portfolio. It might be a small piece of furniture, handcrafted items, seedlings or a few sample blog posts.

Spend some time crafting a few examples of what you want to offer. Eventually, this initial work will be the foundation for your portfolio. It might be a small piece of furniture, handcrafted items, seedlings or a few sample blog posts. Exploring local and online sales. If you're interested in getting your feet wet in the market, consider participating in local farmers' markets or community craft fairs. You can also use online marketplaces like Etsy (for handmade goods) or Facebook Marketplace to reach potential customers.

If you're interested in getting your feet wet in the market, consider participating in local farmers' markets or community craft fairs. You can also use online marketplaces like Etsy (for handmade goods) or Facebook Marketplace to reach potential customers. Gathering valuable feedback. Ask your friends, family, and early customers for honest feedback. Specifically, you can ask them what they really appreciate about your work and where you can improve. You can refine your offerings based on this direct feedback.

Ask your friends, family, and early customers for honest feedback. Specifically, you can ask them what they really appreciate about your work and where you can improve. You can refine your offerings based on this direct feedback. Embracing the learning process. Don't strive for perfection from the start. In most cases, the most profound and practical lessons come from doing. Instead, let your business evolve organically as you learn and adapt.

By starting small, you can experiment without feeling pressured. The more confident you become, the more successful your business will be.

Step 3: Building a simple online presence – connecting with your audience

An online presence can significantly improve your reach, even if your primary sales channels are local markets and word-of-mouth. In addition, it builds trust with potential customers.

Leveraging social media. You can showcase your work visually by creating a Facebook page or Instagram account. Moreover, you can highlight customer testimonials, share your working processes, and create a community around your passion.

You can showcase your work visually by creating a Facebook page or Instagram account. Moreover, you can highlight customer testimonials, share your working processes, and create a community around your passion. Setting up an Etsy shop. Etsy is an excellent marketplace for creators of unique, handmade goods since it has a built-in audience of appreciative buyers.

Etsy is an excellent marketplace for creators of unique, handmade goods since it has a built-in audience of appreciative buyers. Creating a basic website or blog. Consider setting up a simple website or blog to make your business easier to manage. With user-friendly platforms like Wix, Squarespace, and WordPress, people of all technical abilities can easily create a website. The goal is to provide a straightforward way for people to see what you offer, easily contact you and perhaps even place an order.

Step 4: Deciding how you want to make money – exploring revenue streams

Depending on your particular skills, resources, and goals, your passion can become a profitable business with the right approach.

Product-based income. In this case, tangible items are created and sold directly to consumers. A few examples include handcrafted items (woodworking, crochet, knitting), homemade culinary delights (jams, baked goods, spice blends — check local regulations first!), and garden-cultivated items (plants, seeds, fresh produce).

In this case, tangible items are created and sold directly to consumers. A few examples include handcrafted items (woodworking, crochet, knitting), homemade culinary delights (jams, baked goods, spice blends — check local regulations first!), and garden-cultivated items (plants, seeds, fresh produce). Service-based income. By offering services here, you leverage your skills and expertise. It could be offering your services as a garden consultant (working with individuals to design and plant their dream gardens), sharing your writing and editing talents, or teaching a craft class, online course, or custom tutoring.

By offering services here, you leverage your skills and expertise. It could be offering your services as a garden consultant (working with individuals to design and plant their dream gardens), sharing your writing and editing talents, or teaching a craft class, online course, or custom tutoring. Digital income. It is possible to create valuable content that people can download or access online in the digital realm. If your expertise is in writing and selling eBooks, you may design and offer printable patterns or organizational planners or curate and distribute a subscription-based newsletter.

Also, don't be afraid to mix and match. For instance, you might sell handcrafted items and teach others how to make them.

Step 5: keeping it manageable and fun – prioritizing enjoyment

One of the most significant advantages of pursuing a second career in retirement is that you are in control of its direction and scope. Unlike traditional employment, this endeavor is one you can tailor to fit your lifestyle perfectly.

Setting clear boundaries. Determine, upfront, how many projects or hours you can realistically handle each week. By setting these boundaries, you will avoid feeling overwhelmed by your passion.

Determine, upfront, how many projects or hours you can realistically handle each week. By setting these boundaries, you will avoid feeling overwhelmed by your passion. Prioritizing breaks. Remember that this should be a fulfilling experience, not a stressful one. As such, it's okay to take breaks, step away when needed, and even say no to projects that don't align with your current capacity.

Remember that this should be a fulfilling experience, not a stressful one. As such, it's okay to take breaks, step away when needed, and even say no to projects that don't align with your current capacity. Considering outsourcing. If you feel burdened by certain aspects of running your small business, such as managing social media or logistics, consider delegating or outsourcing these activities. You could consider hiring part-time administrative assistance or hiring your tech-savvy grandchild to help with your online presence.

Remember that your goal is to cultivate something meaningful that enables you to enjoy your retirement and fits nicely into your lifestyle.

Tips for long-term success: nurturing your venture

If you want your second career to be both financially rewarding and fulfilling in the long run, consider these helpful tips;

Embrace continuous learning. Keep learning and honing your skills. If you want to improve your craft or better understand basic business principles, you can watch online tutorials, read relevant articles, and even take a class.

Keep learning and honing your skills. If you want to improve your craft or better understand basic business principles, you can watch online tutorials, read relevant articles, and even take a class. Stay connected and network. You can join local hobby groups, online forums, or small business meetups related to your passion. By exchanging ideas and experiences and building connections, you can open up unexpected opportunities and receive valuable support.

You can join local hobby groups, online forums, or small business meetups related to your passion. By exchanging ideas and experiences and building connections, you can open up unexpected opportunities and receive valuable support. Celebrate every milestone. No matter how small the achievement may seem, acknowledge and appreciate it. Whether it's your first sale, reaching a new follower milestone online, or receiving a heartfelt review, every step is a testament to your dedication and deserves recognition.

There's no need to build an empire. Instead, find something you enjoy doing that can help you make money on the side.

Related: The Mindset You Must Develop for Long-term Success

Further, your second career doesn't have to be big to be meaningful. You could gain purpose, pride, and profit from a bit of side hustle. And who knows? Perhaps it will inspire others to follow their dreams, too.