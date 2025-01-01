AI agent
Business News
Salesforce Is Laying Off Over 1,000 Employees. Here's What We Know.
The layoffs affect Salesforce employees in unspecified divisions.
Science & Technology
AI Agents Are Becoming More Humanlike — and OpenAI Is Launching a New One in January. Are Entrepreneurs Ready to Embrace the Future?
The evolution of AI agents from chatbots to advanced systems capable of autonomously executing complex tasks is becoming increasingly evident. Here are three foundational principles to effectively integrate AI agents into businesses and entrepreneurial ventures.
News and Trends
Freshworks Introduces No-Code Freddy AI Agent
According to company it autonomously resolves approximately 45% customer support requests and 40% of IT service requests on average
Business News
Salesforce CEO Says the Company's New AI Agents Could Replace Human Jobs
The agents are built for tasks like customer service calls.