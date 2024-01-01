AI chips

Hurricane Helene Devastated a High-Quality Quartz Mining Town — Here's How It Affects Everything From Smartphones to Semiconductors

Spruce Pine, North Carolina, has most of the world's high-quality quartz, a mineral essential for the semiconductors used in smartphones, laptops, and AI chips.

By Sherin Shibu
Why Are Nvidia Earnings So Important? They Could Be a 'Market Mover,' Says Expert

Nvidia is currently the second largest company in the world by market cap, after Apple.

How Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Transformed a Graphics Card Company Into an AI Giant: 'One of the Most Remarkable Business Pivots in History'

Here's how Nvidia pivoted its business to explore an emerging technology a decade in advance.

Inside Amazon's Struggle to Crack Nvidia's AI-Chip Dominance

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is not counting Amazon out, though, noting his customer will soon become his competitor: "They are about to design a chip to replace ours."