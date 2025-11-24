Key Takeaways Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on X on Sunday that Tesla is hiring for its AI chip engineering team.

The positions pay up to $318,000, in addition to cash and stock awards and benefits.

Plus, Musk is involved and attends the team’s twice-weekly meetings.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has publicly called for candidates to apply to the company’s AI chip design team — and said he personally oversees the group in twice-weekly meetings.

Musk announced on X on Sunday that Tesla is hiring for its AI chip engineering team and requested that applicants email the company (AI_Chips@Tesla.com) with three bullet points demonstrating evidence of their “exceptional ability.”

Most people don’t know that Tesla has had an advanced AI chip and board engineering team for many years.



That team has already designed and deployed several million AI chips in our cars and data centers. These chips are what enable Tesla to be the leader in real-world AI.



The… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2025

Musk wrote on X that he is “deeply involved” in chip design and meets with the engineering team every Tuesday and Saturday. The Saturday meetings are only intended for the short-term and will “no longer be needed in a few months” when the latest Tesla chip rolls out, Musk said.

Musk stated that Tesla intends to release a new AI chip design regularly in its cars and data centers, pushing for higher production volumes than all other AI chip manufacturers combined. The goal is to introduce a new AI chip design to volume production every 12 months. Tesla has already designed and rolled out several million AI chips.

“These chips will profoundly change the world in positive ways, saving millions of lives due to safer driving,” Musk wrote in the post.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tesla has posted engineering positions in Palo Alto, California, for its AI hardware team, including roles such as physical design engineers and signal and power integrity engineers. The engineers will lead both chip design and system validation.

The physical design engineer role asks for individuals with over a decade of experience in designing and building chips. Responsibilities include creating Tesla’s AI chips. The salary range for this position is approximately $152,000 to $264,000 per year, in addition to cash and stock awards, as well as benefits.

The signal and power integrity engineer role focuses on the Tesla car computer’s signal and designing and validating power integrity. The engineer will need a degree in a relevant discipline, as well as related product design and validation experience, and will be compensated $120,000 to $318,000 in annual salary, plus cash and stock awards and benefits.

Musk is known for his hands-on management style. In July, he announced that he would personally supervise the new Samsung chip manufacturing plant in Taylor, Texas. The Texas facility, which is scheduled to open next year, will play a significant role in producing Tesla’s advanced AI chips as part of a $16.5 billion deal with Samsung.

Tesla stock was up more than 6% on Monday. The company had a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion at the time of writing.

