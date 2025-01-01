AMD

Business News

Advanced Micro Devices Bottoms Out: Nowhere to Go But Up in 2025

Advanced Micro Devices' solid results were overlooked in favor of high expectations, setting the market up for a significant rebound later this year.

By Thomas Hughes
The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance

The semiconductor industry's future hinges on the rivalry between AMD and Intel, with both companies pursuing distinct strategies to secure market dominance.

'This Company Has Been My Life': Intel CEO Retires, Reportedly Forced Out

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has led the company since February 2021 and said his departure is "bittersweet."