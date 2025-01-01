Artificial Intelligence news
I Run an AI Company. Here's Why Blindly Replacing People Is a Mistake
True AI integration requires thoughtful implementation that augments human capabilities rather than simply automating for quick savings.
The AI Talent War Heats Up as Global Giants Chase Superintelligence—What Does It Mean for India?
While Silicon Valley is in a frenzy, India is witnessing its own workforce disruption particularly among Gen Z professionals
AI This Week: Offline Models, Nuclear Systems, and a Surge in Industrial Automation
Google, Palantir, HCLTech, Apptronik, and Meta lead this week's AI moves
Shadow AI: Why Indian Firms Must 'Fight AI with AI'
On average 10 % of an enterprise's 66 GenAI applications are classified as high-risk, Palo Alto Networks report
Engineering the Future with AI
"The biggest challenge isn't just deploying AI, it's embedding it into complex workflows while ensuring compliance, traceability, and IP protection," says K. A. Prabhakaran, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Cyient
Five Major AI Developments This Week
From Google and Amazon to Adobe and Zoho, companies are building more intelligent tools to harness AI's full potential
Sectors Witnessing Explosive AI Growth in India
India's AI market is booming from recruitment and finance to multilingual agents, collaborative innovation is fuelling the next wave of sectoral growth
AMD Unveils Integrated AI Platform with MI350 Series GPUs
The company announced broader access to the AMD Developer Cloud, offering developers and the open-source community access to next-gen compute platforms
Mistral Launches Magistral to Compete in the Reasoning AI Race
While Magistral puts Mistral in closer competition with well-known reasoning AI models, there are still doubts across the industry about how well current LLMs can actually "reason"
Meta Considers Over USD 10 Billion Investment in Scale AI
Meta had already participated in Scale AI's USD 1 billion Series F round last year, which valued the firm at USD 13.8 billion
AI or Illusion? Hawking's Warning Rings True in 2025
AI now surpasses human-level performance and realism in multiple areas, including realistic conversations, voice generation, and image creation
Perplexity Rolls Out 'Labs' to Help Users Execute Projects End-to-End
Labs operates on a 10-minute self-supervised cycle, using a combination of web browsing, code execution, data visualisation, and file generation to build project assets
China's DeepSeek Upgrades R1 AI Model, Narrowing Gap with Western Counterparts
The latest version of the R1 model reportedly performs just below OpenAI's o3 and o4-mini, based on evaluations by LiveCodeBench
How Generative AI Is Shaping Public Discourse During Geopolitical Tensions
"Specifically, adversaries are deploying Natural Language Generation (NLG) models to produce synthetic news articles, social media posts, and deepfake multimedia content that appear highly credible and are designed to sow discord or confusion among the population," says, Ankush Sabharwal, Founder and CEO, CoRover
NTT DATA Launches AI Agent Ecosystem to Support Enterprise Automation
"AI is causing a massive shift similar to the early days of the internet — reshaping how we work, solve problems and create value," Abhijit Dubey, CEO of NTT DATA