Big Four
A Big 4 Firm Is Cutting Back on Entry-Level Hiring, According to a Leaked Slideshow
PwC's acceptance rate is already notoriously low, hovering around 5% for internships and 2.5% for full-time roles.
Deloitte Is Reimbursing Employees Up to $1,000 — For Buying Lego Sets
Each Deloitte employee can spend up to $1,000 on items to improve their well-being.
The Big Four Are Sticking With Hybrid Work. Here Are the RTO Policies of Deloitte, KPMG, EY, and PwC.
Companies including JPMorgan, Dell, AT&T, and Amazon have reversed their stance on remote work and called employees back to the office five days a week.
Meet the Leaders of the Big 4, Who Jointly Employ 1.5 Million Staff
These four people sit at the helm of the world's biggest professional services firms.