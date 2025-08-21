A Big 4 Firm Is Cutting Back on Entry-Level Hiring, According to a Leaked Slideshow PwC's acceptance rate is already notoriously low, hovering around 5% for internships and 2.5% for full-time roles.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is one of the "Big Four" accounting firms, along with EY, KPMG, and Deloitte.
  • PwC confirmed on Thursday that it was "decreasing" campus hiring in response to technology changes and low attrition rates.
  • The firm is aiming to cut entry-level hiring by one-third in the next three years.

A tough-to-get-into Big Four firm is completely changing its hiring process — by making it more difficult for recent graduates to land entry-level positions.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), one of the Big Four accounting and auditing firms offering services in tax, audit, and consulting, told Business Insider on Thursday that it was "decreasing" its campus hiring targets.

BI saw an internal slideshow stating that the firm wanted to cut entry-level hiring by one-third in the U.S. over the next three years. PwC's hiring goals for junior-level associates dropped from 3,242 employees in the fiscal year ending in June to a projected 2,197 associates in the 2028 fiscal year, a 32% decrease across three years, according to the slideshow.

Related: 'Completely Blindsided': Accounting Giant PwC Is Laying Off 1,500 U.S. Workers. Here's Why.

PwC did not confirm the numbers, but told BI that "technological change" and low attrition rates contributed to decreased campus-level hiring.

It's notoriously difficult to land a position at PwC. According to The Times, the firm received 304,000 applications in 2022 for 7,500 roles, a 2.5% acceptance rate. Meanwhile, Management Consulted places the company's internship acceptance rate a little bit higher, at around 5%.

Landing a position can be lucrative; the salary ranges for junior employees at PwC can extend into the six figures. According to Glassdoor, which included data points from 4,300 salaries, pay ranges from $81,000 to $120,000 per year for PwC associates based in the U.S. The median total compensation was $98,000, including $93,000 in base pay and a $5,000 bonus.

Related: Meet the Leaders of the Big 4, Who Jointly Employ 1.5 Million Staff

PwC is using AI to take over functions usually performed by junior employees, like gathering data and processing it. The company's AI Assurance Leader, Jennifer Kosar, told Business Insider earlier this month that, in the next three years, new hires at PwC will take on responsibilities currently attributed to managers.

"People are going to walk in the door, almost instantaneously becoming reviewers and supervisors," Kosar told the outlet.

PwC laid off 1,500 U.S. workers, or about 2% of its 75,000-person U.S. workforce, earlier this year due to low attrition or turnover. The other Big Four accounting firms, including EY, KPMG, and Deloitte, also laid off employees within the past year.

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

Why Every Entrepreneur Needs an Exit Mindset from Day One — and How I Learned This the Hard Way

Here's why entrepreneurs must build their businesses with the end in mind.

By Peter Goldstein
Buying / Investing in Business

From a $120M Acquisition to a $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce
Business News

Google Reportedly Told Its Staff to Use AI More or Risk Falling Behind: 'It Seems Like a No-Brainer'

Google says it isn't factoring AI use into performance reviews (yet), but the tech giant is encouraging employees to utilize the technology.

By Sherin Shibu
Franchise

She Started a Business to Allow Seniors to Stay at Home — Then Grew Revenue By Nearly 40% and Expanded Into 3 Territories

Beth Copeland turned a deeply personal experience into a thriving senior care business, using technological innovation and personal relationships to expand across Delaware and Maryland.

By Carl Stoffers
Science & Technology

Why Today's AI Isn't Truly Intelligent — and What It Will Take to Get There

Today's AI lacks true intelligence because it is built on outdated, biased and often unlicensed data that cannot replicate human reasoning.

By Johanna Cabildo