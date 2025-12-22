The Delaware Supreme Court handed Elon Musk a $139 billion Christmas present on Friday.

The Tesla CEO’s net worth surged to $749 billion after the court reinstated Tesla stock options worth $139 billion that were voided last year, according to Forbes’ billionaires index. A lower court had ruled in 2022 that the 2018 pay package was “unfathomable” and struck it down. But the Supreme Court said that ruling had been “improper and inequitable” to Musk.

Earlier this month, Musk became the first person ever to surpass $600 billion in net worth. Musk is now worth nearly $500 billion more than the world’s second-richest person, Google co-founder Larry Page.

