Master AI-Powered Financial Analysis for Life at Just $60

Investment professionals spend up to 40% of their time gathering and organizing market data rather than analyzing it, according to Deloitte. If you’re managing portfolios in addition to running businesses, that time drain becomes a critical bottleneck.

Fortunately, Amsflow AI Financial Analysis can help you eliminate the data collection burden with AI-driven financial market intelligence for stocks, crypto, forex and commodities.

AI agents that actually understand your investment questions

The Financial Analysis Pro Plan puts two specialized AI tools at your disposal. Lisa Screener Agent processes natural-language queries to find stocks matching complex criteria without requiring you to learn query syntax. Ask Lisa to “find tech stocks with strong cash flow and low debt in emerging markets,” and she delivers results instantly with relevant columns automatically populated.

X-Ray provides multi-timeframe analysis that identifies critical support and resistance zones. The platform monitors more than 70,000 assets with historical data spanning more than 100 years, giving you depth that rivals institutional-grade terminals.

The screener offers more than 550 metrics and 8,000 filters for precise asset discovery. Team collaboration features let you share stock screeners and watchlists with partners or advisors, keeping everyone aligned on portfolio strategy.

Real-time alerts track price movements, technical indicators, and fundamental shifts on all your holdings. Configure notifications via email, SMS, or webhooks based on RSI changes, ADX signals, or P&L thresholds that align with your risk tolerance. Portfolio monitoring runs 24/7, sending customizable digests with performance summaries and key holding changes.

Amsflow Dash takes customization further with more than 10 widgets, including analyst ratings, returns heatmaps and multi-asset tracking. The Lisa Dash Agent builds custom financial research dashboards using natural language, letting you create layouts that display the exact metrics you check daily.

The Pro Plan includes 7,000 AI credits per month, 120 SMS credits, 300 active fundamental alerts, 100 technical alerts, and 150 price alerts. You get comprehensive earnings call transcripts, insider activity tracking and analyst ratings.

