Charter Communications to Buy Time Warner Cable for $56 Billion
The deal combines the third and second largest U.S. cable operators to better compete against market leader Comcast Corp.
Reuters | 2 min read
Time Warner Cable Says No Thanks to Charter's $61 Billion Bid
David Faber and Julia Boorstin | 2 min read
