Clusters
Growth Strategies
SBA Chief Karen Mills Leaving With No Replacement Named
Five months after announcing her resignation and without a successor lined up, Mills says she's leaving next month.
Growth Strategies
Ohio Gets Strong On Flexible Electronics Entrepreneurs
The Small Business Administration invests over $1 million in a cluster specializing in the new science of flexible electronic components.
Growth Strategies
Illinois Sparks an Electricity Efficiency Cluster
The Small Business Administration invested more than $1 million to support entrepreneur participation in a growing ecosystem of 'smart grid' technology.
Growth Strategies
A Flock of Airports Lifts Up Michigan's Upper Peninsula
SBA invests $1.2 million in aviation companies in the state best known for making cars.
Growth Strategies
San Diego Warms to Defense Technology Entrepreneurs
The SBA invests in startups focused on cyber-security, unmanned air vehicles and renewable energy.
Growth Strategies
A Geospatial Tech Hub Puts Mississippi on Map
SBA invests more than $1 million into a community of mapping and location-based technology startups surrounding the NASA Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.
Finance
In Monterey Bay, an Agricultural Tech Cluster Blossoms
Part of an SBA pilot progam, a unique California cluster aims to bring together tech entrepreneurs and the region's big farms to keep the agriculture industry thriving
Growth Strategies
The Carolinas Concentrate on Nuclear Energy
North and South Carolina businesses cluster together to be a leader in the nuclear energy industry.
Growth Strategies
A Defense Cluster Grows in Minnesota
A look at how the Defense Alliance in St. Paul, one of 10 economic clusters in an SBA pilot program, is nurturing energy entrepreneurs.
Finance
How Industry Clusters Can Spur Small-Business Growth
One way the SBA has sought to foster entrepreneurial growth is through industry clusters.The SBA's Karen Mills explains how.