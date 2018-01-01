The first Hampton Inn opened in Memphis, Tennessee in 1984. Hampton Inn was the first mid-price national hotel chain to begin offering a free continental breakfast and free local phone calls. In 1995, the Hampton brand introduced Hampton Inn & Suites, which consisted of two-room suite hotel rooms with living rooms and kitchen areas. In 1999,



Hampton Inn was acquired by Hilton Worldwide, which currently has hotels in 84 countries. Other Hilton Worldwide brands include Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites Hotels, Hilton Garden Inn, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations.



Hampton Hotels is ranked #1 on Entrepreneur's 2013 Franchise 500® listing.