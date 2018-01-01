If I Knew Then

BaubleBar Co-Founders Amy Jain and Daniella Yacobovsky on the Importance of Relying on Your Community
BaubleBar Co-Founders Amy Jain and Daniella Yacobovsky on the Importance of Relying on Your Community

The longtime friends explain how the camaraderie and inspiration of their fellow entrepreneurs is a wellspring of motivation.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
Houzz Co-Founder Adi Tatarko Tells Us Why Bootstrapping Was the Best Thing for the Company
Houzz Co-Founder Adi Tatarko Tells Us Why Bootstrapping Was the Best Thing for the Company

Tatarko initially launched her home design company with her husband as a side project. Now it is reportedly valued at more than $2 billion.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
Successful Serial Entrepreneur David S. Rose: The Business Model All Startups Need to Be Using
Successful Serial Entrepreneur David S. Rose: The Business Model All Startups Need to Be Using

The seasoned venture capitalist offers his advice for starting up lean with the long view in mind.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Girls Who Code's Reshma Saujani: 'Everything I've Achieved Has Come From Perseverance'
Girls Who Code's Reshma Saujani: 'Everything I've Achieved Has Come From Perseverance'

Saujani is on track to educate 10,000 students by the end of 2015.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Why Adafruit's Limor Fried Thinks Entrepreneurs Should Just Listen to Movie Characters Bill and Ted
Why Adafruit's Limor Fried Thinks Entrepreneurs Should Just Listen to Movie Characters Bill and Ted

The entrepreneur believes that if people just focus on being excellent to each other, good things will come their way.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran: 'All the Best Things Happened to Me on the Heels of Rejection'
Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran: 'All the Best Things Happened to Me on the Heels of Rejection'

The 'Shark' and real-estate mogul never let an obstacle keep her from her goals.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
For Makeup Mogul Bobbi Brown, Confidence Is the Key to Success
For Makeup Mogul Bobbi Brown, Confidence Is the Key to Success

'If you have something that you believe in, it doesn't matter what other people think.'
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
The Founder of Essie Reflects on the Evolution of Her Iconic Nail Polish Brand
The Founder of Essie Reflects on the Evolution of Her Iconic Nail Polish Brand

The cosmetics company founder Essie Weingarten reflects on the obstacles and triumphs of growing a business.
Nina Zipkin | 10 min read
MailChimp's Founder on How to Get Your Business from 'Startup to Grown Up'
MailChimp's Founder on How to Get Your Business from 'Startup to Grown Up'

Ben Chestnut, the email-marketing service's co-founder and CEO, lays out the philosophy that influences every part of his company.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec: In Business, Don't Forget That 'The Sun Always Rises Tomorrow'
Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec: In Business, Don't Forget That 'The Sun Always Rises Tomorrow'

The tech entrepreneur and investor explain how he keeps anxiety at bay and his eye on the prize.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
