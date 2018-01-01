If I Knew Then
The People You Hire Make or Break Your Business, Says the Founder of Postmates
'We underestimated how a couple of extra people can change the outcome of a company.'
BaubleBar Co-Founders Amy Jain and Daniella Yacobovsky on the Importance of Relying on Your Community
The longtime friends explain how the camaraderie and inspiration of their fellow entrepreneurs is a wellspring of motivation.
Houzz Co-Founder Adi Tatarko Tells Us Why Bootstrapping Was the Best Thing for the Company
Tatarko initially launched her home design company with her husband as a side project. Now it is reportedly valued at more than $2 billion.
Successful Serial Entrepreneur David S. Rose: The Business Model All Startups Need to Be Using
The seasoned venture capitalist offers his advice for starting up lean with the long view in mind.
Girls Who Code's Reshma Saujani: 'Everything I've Achieved Has Come From Perseverance'
Saujani is on track to educate 10,000 students by the end of 2015.
Why Adafruit's Limor Fried Thinks Entrepreneurs Should Just Listen to Movie Characters Bill and Ted
The entrepreneur believes that if people just focus on being excellent to each other, good things will come their way.
Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran: 'All the Best Things Happened to Me on the Heels of Rejection'
The 'Shark' and real-estate mogul never let an obstacle keep her from her goals.
For Makeup Mogul Bobbi Brown, Confidence Is the Key to Success
'If you have something that you believe in, it doesn't matter what other people think.'
The Founder of Essie Reflects on the Evolution of Her Iconic Nail Polish Brand
The cosmetics company founder Essie Weingarten reflects on the obstacles and triumphs of growing a business.
MailChimp's Founder on How to Get Your Business from 'Startup to Grown Up'
Ben Chestnut, the email-marketing service's co-founder and CEO, lays out the philosophy that influences every part of his company.
Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec: In Business, Don't Forget That 'The Sun Always Rises Tomorrow'
The tech entrepreneur and investor explain how he keeps anxiety at bay and his eye on the prize.