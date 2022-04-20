Latin Entrepreneurs

Beers

Casa Humble the Chicago brewery created by two entrepreneurs of Mexican origin

The López brothers created craft beers inspired by the flavors and colors of Mexico. They started the business experimenting in their parents' house.

Eduardo Scheffler Zawadzki
Influencers

The Latin platform for influencers presents its new investors: Thalia and Sofia Vergara

In addition to the two artists, among the celebrities who financially support the company are: Juanpa Zurita, Evaluna Montaner, Tommy Mottola and Luis Balaguer.

FinTech

The FinTech that promotes the financial inclusion of micro businesses and neighborhood stores in Colombia

Super Pagos had a sales closing in 2021 of $250 million dollars and wants to bring its solution to more countries in Latin America.

Julian Tabares

