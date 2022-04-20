Signing out of account, Standby...
Latin Entrepreneurs
More Posts on Latin Entrepreneurs
Casa Humble the Chicago brewery created by two entrepreneurs of Mexican origin
The López brothers created craft beers inspired by the flavors and colors of Mexico. They started the business experimenting in their parents' house.
The Latin platform for influencers presents its new investors: Thalia and Sofia Vergara
In addition to the two artists, among the celebrities who financially support the company are: Juanpa Zurita, Evaluna Montaner, Tommy Mottola and Luis Balaguer.
The FinTech that promotes the financial inclusion of micro businesses and neighborhood stores in Colombia
Super Pagos had a sales closing in 2021 of $250 million dollars and wants to bring its solution to more countries in Latin America.