Mira Murati
Ex-OpenAI CTO Mira Murati Raises USD 2 Bn for New AI Venture Thinking Machines
The round was led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and included participation from major industry players such as Nvidia, Accel, ServiceNow, Cisco, AMD, and Jane Street.
This New AI Startup Led By a Former OpenAI Exec Is Offering $500,000 Salaries
Mira Murati, the former chief technology officer at OpenAI, launched her secretive startup in February — and is paying top dollar for technical talent, according to new filings.
Mira Murati está de vuelta y prepara su startup de inteligencia artificial
Tras su sorpresiva salida de OpenAI, Mira Murati ya trabaja en un proyecto personal y busca inversionistas.
