No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

6 Steps to Creating the Ultimate Webinar
6 Steps to Creating the Ultimate Webinar

Follow this six-step formula for creating effective webinars that help drive sales.
Dustin Mathews | 7 min read
4 Secrets to Becoming a "Presentainer" Who Grabs an Audience's Attention
4 Secrets to Becoming a "Presentainer" Who Grabs an Audience's Attention

Don't just teach your audience about your product or services. Entertain them.
Dan S. Kennedy | 5 min read
4 Ways to Structure a Great Promise in an Irresistible Presentation
4 Ways to Structure a Great Promise in an Irresistible Presentation

Creating an offer that your audience can't resist is easy if you use one of these four techniques.
Dan S. Kennedy | 7 min read
How to Make the Offer the Most Important Part of Your Presentation
How to Make the Offer the Most Important Part of Your Presentation

When you have an irresistible offer advantage, you can drive extraordinary results from an un-ordinary, just serviceable presentation.
Dustin Mathews | 7 min read
The 12 Parts of a Successful Signature Presentation
The 12 Parts of a Successful Signature Presentation

Discover the formula for crafting presentations that are reliable every time you give them.
Dan S. Kennedy | 9 min read
10 Magic Questions That Will Tell You Everything About Your Presentation's Target Audience
10 Magic Questions That Will Tell You Everything About Your Presentation's Target Audience

Knowledge of your audience is the first step in creating an effective, powerful presentation. If you can answer these 10 questions about your audience, you're on the right path.
Dan S. Kennedy | 6 min read
6 Foolproof Methods to Fearless Public Speaking
6 Foolproof Methods to Fearless Public Speaking

Learn how to crush the jitters and exude greatness when you speak.
Dustin Mathews | 6 min read
4 Ways to Make An Irresistible Offer Without Selling
4 Ways to Make An Irresistible Offer Without Selling

Learn how to overcome fears of public speaking and over-selling-no matter the presentation.
Dustin Mathews | 5 min read
