patients
Healthcare
Why Building Innovation in Healthcare is important?
India is providing world-class health care to thousands of people from overseas but when it comes to its own people a lot has to be done
More From This Topic
Healthcare
How the 2Ds of Healthcare (Digital + Doctor) Can Improve Patient Compliance
From the country's first telemedicine facility in 2000 to AI-based diagnostic services introduced earlier this year, digital health has drastically changed the way Indian doctors practice medicine
Healthcare
Is Technology Redefining The Healthcare Industry In India?
One of the key reasons of increased technological intervention in the healthcare sector is its ability to address multiple issues in the sector
Healthcare
#5 ways Fintech Start-ups are Foraying into Health Care
Blockchain will help in the transfer of information among doctors, creating possibilities for them to collaborate and work together