Ray-Ban Smart Glasses
Apple Is Reportedly Developing AI Smart Glasses to Compete with Meta and Google
Apple's AI glasses are set to launch by the end of next year and will function like Meta's Ray-Bans.
Google Is Making AI 'Intelligent Eyewear' With Warby Parker After Eyeing Meta's Ray-Ban Success
Google gave a live demo of the glasses, which can conduct live translations and take photos through voice commands.
Meta Is Reportedly Working on Smart Glasses With a Screen — at a Price Point $1,000 More Than Its Ray-Bans
The glasses will be the first from Meta to have a screen and are poised to be a smartphone alternative.
Meta Adds AI Video, Translation, and Shazam to Ray-Ban Smart Glasses
Ray-Ban Smart Glasses have become the top-selling product in 60 % of Ray-Ban stores across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa