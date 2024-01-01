SaaS startup
5 Ways to Tweak Your Business' Sales Process to Generate More Revenue
No matter how smoothly your sales process runs, there's always room for improvement.
Hack Your SaaS Growth With These 3 Easy Strategies
SaaS requires a lot of moving parts to achieve success. Follow these three strategies to ease your workload with affiliate programs.
ProfitWheel Raises INR 10 Crore Pre-Series A Funding
The company will use the funds to further its conquests in the US and other key global markets, making strategic hires in sales and customer success and bolstering its product artillery for new use cases in consumer intelligence
What It's Like Co-Founding a 100% Remote Company
Working with a distributed team in a remote setting has its challenges. I am sharing how managing a distributed team works for me and what the advantages are.
RedBrick AI Raises $4.6 Million In Seed Funding
The fund raised will be used for the growth of the engineering team in India and to expand the suite of products
Why Are Entrepreneurs Still Ignoring This Easy Way to Boost Profits?
The average SaaS company spends just 6 hours determining its pricing strategy. This means entrepreneurs are missing out on a crucial part of their business.
Merak Ventures Announces Its Launch With $100 Million Fund
The fund aims to invest in 18 to 20 startups over the next three to four years
SaaS Platform Spendflo Raises $4.4 Million in Seed Funding
Spendflo intends to use the seed fund to double down on GTM and engineering efforts