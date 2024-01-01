SaaS startup

Growing a Business

5 Ways to Tweak Your Business' Sales Process to Generate More Revenue

No matter how smoothly your sales process runs, there's always room for improvement.

By Lucas Miller
Marketing

Hack Your SaaS Growth With These 3 Easy Strategies

SaaS requires a lot of moving parts to achieve success. Follow these three strategies to ease your workload with affiliate programs.

News and Trends

ProfitWheel Raises INR 10 Crore Pre-Series A Funding

The company will use the funds to further its conquests in the US and other key global markets, making strategic hires in sales and customer success and bolstering its product artillery for new use cases in consumer intelligence

Growing a Business

What It's Like Co-Founding a 100% Remote Company

Working with a distributed team in a remote setting has its challenges. I am sharing how managing a distributed team works for me and what the advantages are.

News and Trends

RedBrick AI Raises $4.6 Million In Seed Funding

The fund raised will be used for the growth of the engineering team in India and to expand the suite of products

Science & Technology

Why Are Entrepreneurs Still Ignoring This Easy Way to Boost Profits?

The average SaaS company spends just 6 hours determining its pricing strategy. This means entrepreneurs are missing out on a crucial part of their business.

News and Trends

Merak Ventures Announces Its Launch With $100 Million Fund

The fund aims to invest in 18 to 20 startups over the next three to four years

News and Trends

SaaS Platform Spendflo Raises $4.4 Million in Seed Funding

Spendflo intends to use the seed fund to double down on GTM and engineering efforts