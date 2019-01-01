stakeholders

My Queue

How the Only Listed Indian Beverage Company, Manpasand Beverages Meets its Doom
FMCG

How the Only Listed Indian Beverage Company, Manpasand Beverages Meets its Doom

A series of unexpected events has impacted the company's growth and consequently, resulted in loss of profit and reputation it has made over the decades
BusinessEx Staff | 5 min read