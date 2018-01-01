Start-up Opportunity
Startups
Why True North means True Success
Establish your True North very early and then firmly ingrain it inside each person and every square foot of your organization
Start-up Opportunity
# 10 Essential Attributes Of An Entrepreneurial Mind
Look at the business from a third person perspective to deliver value from customers' perspective and not what we think is value
Start-up Opportunity
A Look At The Sunrise Sectors For Collaboration Of Indo-German Start-ups
A global Indian start-up must look beyond the US and Silicon Valley and consider other European countries
Crowdfunding
It's Not Just About Raising Funds, #5 More Aspects Of Crowdfunding
"Tribe Building through strong follow-up with voters/contributors is the most important aspect for crowdfunding"
Mompreneurs
Saluting Mom-entrepreneurs, #4 Challenges They Face As A mother And An Entrepreneur
Share your joys and insecurities from work with your children, if you want them to understand why they aren't getting much time from you
Start-up Opportunity
#5 Benefits Of Starting Up On The Wrong Side Of 30's
Age & experience do bring some maturity and balance to your approach in life and this balance impacts how you set up your business.
Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship - Its Rewards And Pitfalls
An entrepreneur has to keep in mind that the business has to continuously grow and expand
Entrepreneurship
10 Bad Habits Entrepreneurs Must Give Up To Be Successful
Don't make major production commitments unless the returns will more than compensate you for it.
Expert Speak
Identifying The Pain Points Of Today's Entrepreneurs
"It is important for entrepreneurs to understand that the process of starting a new business is significantly different from expanding it."
Entrepreneurship
This Entrepreneur's Unique Survival Tips: Explore Opportunities Which Are Invisible
"In its early stages, there is very little room for any new business to create and sell something very revolutionary in the market"
Start-up Opportunity
#6 Financial Services For Which SMEs Should Be Indebted To Start-ups
SMEs need to outsource the management of their taxes and start-ups are now taking it to the digital level.