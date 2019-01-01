My Queue

United States of America

Meet the Chinese Owner of a Popular Gay Dating App US Calls 'National Security Risk'
Dating Apps

Meet the Chinese Owner of a Popular Gay Dating App US Calls 'National Security Risk'

Gaming company Beijing Kunlun Tech Co. Ltd is looking to sell Grindr, according to reports
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
China Creates a Unicorn Almost Every 4 days, But Still Lags Behind US

China Creates a Unicorn Almost Every 4 days, But Still Lags Behind US

The Asian country needs to work more on advanced scientific research capability
Pooja Singh | 5 min read